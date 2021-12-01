Sports ‘n Stuff 12/1/21

follow JT on
It’s December 1st, here’s what to look forward to in the final month of 2021:
1. In sports: There’s lots of NFL action this month, and college football’s bowl games start on the 17th. Also, the MLS Cup final is December 11th.
2. A TON of big movies are on the way: Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball both land on the 10th. And so does Adam McKay’s killer-comet comedy “Don’t Look Up”. It has a huge ensemble cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep.
Then later this month: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on the 17th . . . and a fourth Matrix movie called “Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max on the 22nd.
3. On TV: Lots of holiday specials, starting with the Rockefeller tree-lighting tonight. Also tonight, “It’s Always Sunny” returns for a 15th season . . . “Annie Live!” airs tomorrow on NBC . . . the new “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That” hits HBO Max next Thursday . . . a new “MacGruber” series hits Peacock on the 16th . . . and Jim Gaffigan’s newest stand-up special hits Netflix on the 21st.
4. And finally, the holidays: Christmas is the big one, but not the only one. Hanukkah has already started, and ends next Monday . . . National Cookie Day is this Saturday . . . National Ice Cream Day is the 13th . . . Ugly Sweater Day is the 17th . . . the first day of winter is December 21st . . . Festivus is the 23rd . . . Kwanzaa starts on the 26th . . . and December 31st is New Year’s Eve, when we finally say goodbye to 2021.
A new poll asked what you can give to the person who has everything, and the top three responses were: Chocolate, holiday gift baskets, and gift cards.
In Canton, Light up downtown is tomorrow night. 14 blocks of fun. 5:30-8:30 pm.
SportsBetting.ag made Freeman the odds-on favorite at -150. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell is second on the board with +175 odds. There are 11 total names on the list, including Urban Meyer, Bob Stoops and Lane Kiffin.
Starting yesterday, Twitter’s privacy policy was updated to forbid “the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals, without their consent. If a break from the new policy is reported, and found to be valid, the offending post will be removed…and could result in further action from Twitter.
After missing 11 of the Lakers first 22 games, LeBron James is now in the NBA’s health and safety protocols—forcing him to miss last night’s game and what’s expected to be several more. The Lakers beat the Kings last night 117-92.
The end must be near for Russell Wilson in Seattle. After Monday Night’s 3rd straight loss by the Seahawks, HC Pete Carroll blasted the quarterback saying: ““He’s got to do better, we all got to do better,” Carroll said. “I don’t know what to make of it other than the fact that we gotta keep battling, keep trying to figure it out. I thought we had some guys open tonight, with some chances, and unfortunately we didn’t hook it up.”
Seattle was beaten by The Washington Football team 17-15.