Sports ‘n Stuff 12/14/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Google just posted a bunch of stats on holiday-related stuff Americans are searching for right now. Here are a few highlights . . .
Searches for “funny white elephant gifts” are up 600% in the past week . . . searches for “ugly Christmas sweater near me” are up 135% . . . “gift ideas for co-workers” is up 150% . . . and a ton of people are looking to buy reindeer antlers for their car.
The top “gift” categories we’re googling are”tech gifts” . . . “gifts for readers” . . . “alcohol gifts” . . . “gifts for moms” . . . and gifts for “boyfriends.” And the top toys we’re looking for are Legos, Peppa Pig stuff, Barbie Dream Houses, and American Girl Dolls.
Early this football season, some gambling fanatic placed a $73,500 bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC South. The odds on that bet were -10,000, which means that, when it pays off, that bet will land a profit of $735. Not great value in a wager like that but Atlantic City’s Borgata Sportsbook sees it differently. In that some gamblers might see it as a chance to earn a better return on their investment than they might get at a bank or stock dividend.
You better have faith in Tom Brady!
The nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced yesterday.
Snoop Dogg made the announcements and provided unintended comic relief by mispronouncing Ben Affleck’s name and others.
The future of the Globes is uncertain at this point.
NBC has decided not to air it.
The 79th Annual Golden Globe Award Nominations
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- “Belfast”
- “Coda”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- “Cyrano”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
- “West Side Story”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, ‘The Lost Daughter”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
- Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”
- Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
- Anthony Ramos, “In The Heights”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
- Emma Stone, “Cruella”
- Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
- Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
- Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
- Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
- Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Lakers have had internal discussions about trading Westbrook given his poor fit with LeBron & Anthony Davis. This comes a day after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Lakers are interested in Ben Simmons.
John Daly had an outrageous Taco Bell order after a few drinks.
According to Outkick, the legendary golfer posted a screenshot of his Uber Eats order on his Instagram story, and it’s mind-boggling.
He ordered five grilled cheese burritos, 10 crunchy taco supremes, 10 spicy double steak grilled cheese burritos and much more, and he wrote “DON’T DRINK AND ORDER TACO BELL ON UBER EATS.”
Total of his bill….$446.10!
It was learned last week that Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots surpassed Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals to become the new betting favorite to win the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award for the 2021 NFL season.
Belichick won Coach of the Year in 2003, 2007 and 2010.
Bill’s response was to give it to Kingsbury saying, “He’s done a great job and should be the Coach of the Year.”
Today’s 5 random facts . . .
1. Drinking a beer in space is impossible because it remains foam. The bubbles of carbon dioxide in carbonated beverages aren’t buoyant in a weightless environment.
2. Sting the singer doesn’t own the rights to the name Sting. The registered owner with the U.S. Patent Office is the PRO WRESTLER Sting . . . but he lets the other Sting use the name too.
3. Mariah Carey recorded “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in August of 1994. So they brought Christmas trees into the studio to make it feel like Christmas, even though it was summer.
4. The National Guard started as a militia in Massachusetts in 1636 . . . which means the National Guard is 140 years older than the United States.
5. The word “malaria” comes from medieval Italian . . . “mala aria” translates to bad air. It’s because people initially thought bad-smelling air from swamps spread the disease . . . they didn’t know it was the mosquitoes in those swamps.
Today is Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Today in Sports History
1984 – Howard Cosell retired from the NFL’s Monday Night Football.
1988 – CBS won the exclusive rights to major league baseball’s 1990-94 seasons for $1.1 billion. Major league baseball and Fox agreed to an extension in 2018 though 2028 which will pay approximately $5.1 billion.
1988 – The NBA’s Miami Heat won their first game. They had lost their first 17 games.
42 years ago – In 1979, the Steve Martin comedy “The Jerk” was released.