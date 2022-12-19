Sports ‘n Stuff 12/19/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Congratulations go out to Rapper, Drake. He bet $1 million on Argentina winning the World Cup and he’ll take home a

$1.75-million profit.

At the recent NFL Owners meeting it was revealed how much money has been spent on fired coaches and executives over the past five years…$800-million.

As we near the end of another season, some franchises are mulling over changes so that number doesn’t increase.

Bleacher reports some of coaches on the hot seat

Nathaniel Hacket of the Broncos

Kevin Stefanski Browns

Brandon Staley of the Chargers

Josh McDaniels of the Raiders

Kliff Kingsbury of the Cardinals

Lovie Smith of the Texans

Police caught a serial burglar stealing Christmas presents from inside Robert De Niro’s townhome in Manhattan early Monday morning.

Now she’ll have to suffer the consequences!

Tom Cruise sent a thank-you message to fans of Top Gun: Maverick by jumping out of a plane while promoting the next Mission Impossible movies. He thanks people for going to the movie theatre before parachuting out somewhere over South Africa.

Avatar: The Way of Water” crushed the competition this weekend with $134 million collected in its North American box office debut

The sequel is performing a bit below expectations of a $150-$175 million opening

“Avatar: The Way of Water” $134 million “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” $5.3 million “Violent Night” $5 million “Strange World” $2.2 million

5. “The Menu” $1.7 million

In College Hoops, the Ohio State fell to North Carolina Saturday in OT 89-84, knocking the Buckeyes (26) out of the AP Top 25 this week

25. Arizona State Sun Devils 11-1 98 (NR)

24. Marquette Golde Eagles 9-3 116 (NR)

23. Auburn Tigers 9-2 118 (19)

22. Miami Hurricanes 11-1 208 (25)

21. Virginia Tech Hokies 11-1 297 (24)

20. TCU Horned Frogs 9-1 358 (21)

19. Kentucky Wildcats 7-3 370 (13)

18. Indiana Hoosiers 8-3 408 (14)

17. Wisconsin Badgers 9-2 432 (22)

16. Illinois Fighting Illini 8-3 528 (18)

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-0 623 (17)

14. Duke Blue Devils 10-2 819 (12)

13. UCLA Bruins 10-2 871 (16)

12. Baylor Bears 8-2 873 (11)

11. Gonzaga Bulldogs 9-3 895 (15)

10. Arkansas Razorbacks 10-1 1004 (10)

9. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 1021 (4)

8. Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 1024 (6)

7. Texas Longhorns 9-1 1064 (7)

6. Virginia Cavaliers 8-1 1195 (2)

5. Arizona Wildcats 10-1 1269 (9)

4. Kansas Jayhawks 10-1 1290 (8)

3. Houston Cougars 11-1 1374 (5)

2. UConn Huskies 12-0 1482 21 1st (3)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 11-0 1502 40 1st (1)

Larry, Curly and Moe must be calling the shots….or Putin

A new report says that troops for Russia have been relegated to researching how to physically use their weapons on Wikipedia. In addition, they’ve been lacking items you’d think would be rather critical…like maps, food, medial supplies, and walkie-talkies. That same report also adds that the fighting force has to use obsolete maps from the 1960’s to figure out where they are, and where they’re going to.

Cavaliers host the Jazz tonight

Cleveland is listed as an 6 point favorite

Donovan Mitchel faces his old team and we get to see Lauri Markannen. Colin Sexton is out with a Hammy.

Elf is showing at the Palace downtown Canton tonight

Holiday music on the Kilgen Organ prior to the movie.

Doors Open: 6:30pm

Movie Begins: 7:30pm

Save the Date.

That Boy Band from Chicago at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown

The one night a year they don’t do country!

Saturday January 14.

Ticket info for that show and others at Dustya.com

Today is Monday December 19, 2022

Today in sports history

1979 – ESPN televised its first NHL game. The teams were the Washington Capitals and the Hartford Whales.

1990 – Bo Jackson (Los Angeles Raiders) became the first athlete to be chosen for All Star Games in two sports.

1999 – Orlando Brown (Cleveland Browns) was ejected from a game for pushing referee Jeff Triplette to the ground. Triplette had accidentally hit Brown in the eye with a weighted penalty flag

2003 – The baseball that was deflected by a fan in the stands during a Chicago Cubs game was sold for $106,600 at auction. The foul ball appeared to be headed for the glove of left fielder Moises Alou in Game 6 of the National League Championship series. The Florida Marlins ended up winning the game 8-3. The Cubs then lost Game 7.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Jennifer Beals is 59 (“Flashdance,” “The Book of Eli,” “The L Word,” “Proof”)

Jake Gyllenhaal is 42 (“City Slickers,” “Jarhead,” “Donnie Darko,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Zodiac,” “Nightcrawler,” “Nocturnal Animals”)

Alyssa Milano is 50 (“Who’s the Boss?,” “Melrose Place,” “Charmed,” “My Name is Earl,” “Mistresses,” “Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later”)

Magician Criss Angel is 55 (Born Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, he’s broken the record for appearing on television for more hours than any other magician)