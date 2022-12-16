Sports ‘n Stuff 12/

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

The new Avatar movie hits theaters this weekend. The film is over three hours long and analysts say it could make half a billion dollars this weekend. Advanced ticket sales already passing Top Gun Maverick

On Thursday, Amazon released a trailer for the Coach Prime docuseries, which followed Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football team through the 2022 season.

The Coach Prime series previously aired on Barstool’s platforms.

The four episode series of Coach Prime will be available on Prime Video December 29th.

A company called Ruppert Landscape just handed out $28 MILLION in bonuses to 1,200 workers. Each one got between $7,000 and 200 GRAND based on how long they’ve been there.

We got a back pack and a membership to the jelly of the month club (play cousin eddy “its the gift that gives year round”)

Which brings us to the Random Fact “o” The Day

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the tallest Christmas tree ever cut was a 221-foot Douglas fir displayed in Seattle, Washington in 1950. 221 feet is more than 20 stories tall. (Insert Clark Grisswold Christmas tree)

The San Francisco 49ers behind rookie QB Brock Purdy clinched the NFC West title last night beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13. Proving that good quarterback play, great coaching, strong defense and basically playing complimentary football can succeed in the NFL.

Since sacks became official stat in 1982, there have been 5 players to record 15 or more sacks in two of first four NFL seasons.

Last Night, Nick Bosa became No. 5.

Strong company with Reggie White, Richard Dent, Andre Tippett and J.J. Watt.

The 149th Kentucky Derby is 5 months away and will be run Saturday, May 6.

Here are 3 horses to keep an eye on. Or in this case, 3 horses that our handicapper Ernie Abood probably won’t have on his ticket.

Bob Baffert’s Arabian Lion

Echo Again

Giant Mischief

The 202 NBA Draft was less than stellar

almost every player picked in the top 10 in 2020 has fallen short thus far.

2020 Draft Top 10

Pick Player Career WAR Vs. Expectation 1 Anthony Edwards 6.3 -4.3 2 James Wiseman -3.1 -11.9 3 LaMelo Ball 8.3 +0.6 4 Patrick Williams -1.3 -8.2 5 Isaac Okoro 0.3 -6.0 6 Onyeka Okongwu 2.8 -3.1 7 Killian Hayes -2.6 -8.0 8 Obi Toppin 2.0 -3.1 9 Deni Avdija 4.8 0.0 10 Jalen Smith -0.4 -4.9

Issac Okoro and the Cavs are 8 point home favorites when they take on the Pacers tonight at 7:30.

Ohio State at 7-2 take on 7-4 North Carolina tomorrow at 3pm at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The Buckeyes are currently ranked 23 in the Nation in Men’s hoops.

Back in the Day on December 16

71 years ago – In 1951, the first TV episode of “Dragnet” aired.

49 years ago – In 1973, Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson became the first NFL player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season.

34 years ago – In 1988, “Rain Man” was released. . . starring Tom Cruise as a self-absorbed yuppie and Dustin Hoffman as his savant older brother Raymond.

No wonder Avatar “The Way of Water” hits theaters TODAY. 13 years ago – In 2009, “Avatar” was released.

Celebrating Birthdays today

William “The Refrigerator” Perry is 60. The Fridge played for the Bears and the Eagles for his 10 seasons in the NFL.

But his entire football career is overshadowed by the fact that he lost a “Celebrity Boxing” match to the late, great and unbelievably lanky Manute Bol.

Comedian, JB Smoove is 57 (“The Millers,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”)