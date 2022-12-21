Sports ‘n Stuff 12/21/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Cory Youmans is a rich man, thanks to Aaron Judge.

Youmans, who caught the New York Yankees slugger’s 62nd home run ball of the season at Globe Life Field in October, has sold it for $1.5 million, according to Golden Auctions.

The winning bid for the historic piece of baseball memorabilia was $1.25 million with a $250,000 buyer’s premium. There were six bids during the auction, which closed Saturday.

a notorious Kansas City Chiefs fan is also notorious bank robber. Xavier Michael Badubar, aka “ChiefsAholic,” was arrested late last week on suspicion of robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. According to police, Budabar was traveling from Kansas City to Houston to watch his favorite team take on the Texans, but got sidetracked…with the alleged robbery attempt. Fans might recognize Badubar from the wolf costume he dons during games…which he allegedly wore in the robbery attempt.

The folks at Guilty Eats have compiled a list of the top Christmas cookies in all 50 states.

Ohio…Shocker, it’s Classic Buckeye Delights

Their website saying…

Of course we had to talk about Buckeyes when we got to the state of Ohio, am I right or what?! If we didn’t, we’d be sinning. So anyways, if you don’t already know, Buckeyes aren’t only the name of Ohio’s sports teams, but they are also a super delicious and very rich peanut butter and chocolate dessert. To tame it down just a bit, bake it into a sugar cookie or cereal base…delish!

In New York, it’s the Black and White cookie.

These are some of the most delicious cookies that you’ll ever taste. I’ve only ever tried them from a local grocery store’s bakery and they were darn good, but I cannot even imagine what they would taste like coming from an authentic bakery. They have a more cake-like texture, and the literal iconic half black and half white frosting can be done with fondant, although

NY-ers say otherwise!

The NBA All-Star Game isn’t until February 19th, and some players have already made a strong case for why they should be starting. Fan voting accounts for half the vote to determine the starters. Here are the players that’ve cemented themselves as the ones to beat for the starting gigs according to The Sporting News.

Western Conference All-Star Starters

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

(Warriors) Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

(Mavericks) Zion Williamson (Pelicans)

(Pelicans) Anthony Davis (Lakers)

(Lakers) Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Eastern Conference All-Star Starters

Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers)

(Cavaliers) Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

(Celtics) Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

(Celtics) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

(Bucks) Joel Embiid (76ers)

All across Australia, people are hallucinating after eating bad spinach. It’s believed that the spinach, traced back to a farm in Victoria, was responsible for at least 120 people suffering from “delirium and hallucination.” A recall of the leafy greens has been issued, and the contamination is believed to be from a weed that made it into the batch.

Finally an explanation to Popeye’s beer muscles.

TOP 5 MOST ANTICIPATED MOVIES kicking off 2023

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (February 10)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17)

Cocaine Bear (February 24)

Creed III (March 3)

Scream VI (March 10)

College Bowl Season continues tonight.

The New Orleans Bowl South Alabama is a 4 point favorite facing Western Kentucky

Btw, Toledo won the Boca Raton Bowl last night but did not cover the 3.5. final score 21-19

Cavaliers at home tonight facing The Milwaukee Bucks. Cavs are 0-2 vs. Yiannis and co. but are listed as 1.5 pt. favorites.

Tip off at 7pm tonight.

Today is Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Today in Sports History

81 years ago – 1941 – Ray McLean (Chicago Bears) performed a drop kick for an extra point in the NFL. The next one would not happen until Doug Floutie performed on 61 years later.

1951 – Joe DiMaggio announced his retirement from major league baseball.

1959 – Tom Landry accepted the position of head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Landry led the team to 22 consecutive winning seasons in his 29 years as coach.

53 years ago – 1969 – Vince Lombardi coached his last game. His Washington Redskins lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-10. The Redskins ended that season at 7-5-2, which was the first winning season for the team in 14 years.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Samuel L. Jackson is 74 (“Jungle Fever,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”)

Ray Romano is 65 (“Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Ice Age,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “Parenthood”) (FAST FACT: He was in the same high school class as Fran Drescher)

Kiefer Sutherland is 56 (“The Lost Boys,” “Phone Booth,” “A Few Good Men,” “24,” “Designated Survivor”)