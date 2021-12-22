Sports ‘n Stuff 12/22/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The Washington Football Team had heated benches shipped to Philadelphia for last night’s game against the Eagles. The benches were shipped from a company in Cleveland
Apparently the city of “brotherly love” is not that lovely to visiting teams.
Temperatures were in the upper 30s at kickoff last night
Quote Wizard has put together a list of the five most expensive, and least expensive, vehicles to insure for a year when it comes to 2022 models based on national averages.
Most Expensive
- Tesla Model 3 – $2,830
- Tesla Model Y – $2,658
- Hyundai Sonata – $2,328
- Kia Forte – $2,328
- Hyundai Elantra – $2,295
Least Expensive
- Subaru Forester – $1,760
- Jeep Cherokee – $1,767
- Honda CR-V – $1,769
- Jeep Wrangler – $1,777
- Honda Odyssey – $1,822
The ongoing Omicron outbreak, the NBA’s slate of Christmas matchups this Saturday could now be altered.
With 10 teams scheduled to take the court on Christmas, the NBA announced that if virus related issues arise—they are prepared to shift the start times of some games. The league announced that it will be prioritizing it’s three biggest games on ABC. As of now, the 2:30, 5 o’clock, and 8 o’clock games on ABC are meant to be Celtics-Bucks, Warriors-Suns, and Nets-Lakers. But the Hawks-Knicks game and the Mavs-Jazz game could be moved. Stay Tuned!
The complete roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be revealed Wednesday during an 8 p.m. ET special on NFL Network, but a number of notable names have been announced to the public ahead of the main reveal.
Browns players selected to the Pro Bowl
OG Joel Bitonio
RB Nick Chubb
DE Myles Garrett
OG Wyatt Teller
CB Denzel Ward
NBA superstar LeBron James and Ruffles (aka the official chip of the NBA) and have announced a multi-year partnership with the “Own Your Ridges” initiative. Ruffles and PepsiCo are donating $3-million over three years to the LeBron James Family Foundation to help uplift communities and focus on education.
If you were looking forward to ringing in 2022 with Ken Jeon and Joel McHale on “Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” we regret to inform you that it won’t be happening. The network announced that they were scrapping plans for the second annual special due to COVID concerns. Seacrest and the “Rockin’ New Year’s Party is now on the clock!
The Browns dropped to #18 in this weeks CBS NFL Power Rankings
Top 5 teams
- Packers
- Chiefs
- Cowboys
- Rams
- Buccaneers
Three Kansas City Chiefs players have been placed on the reserve/COVID list Monday.
NFL transaction reports show tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward have been moved to the reserve/COVID list.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kelce has been vaccinated, so under the league’s new COVID-19 protocols, there’s a chance he could return to play Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.
A Northern Ireland man’s message in a bottle was found nearly 23 years later after traveling only about 18 miles.
Stephen Caulfield, 44, said he was single when he wrote the message reading: “I am 22 years old. Please write to me if you are a girl. Thanks!” No telling if he’s still single but he is a LOSER!
Mic Drop Birthday of the Day
Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen is 73
The band would achieve mainstream popularity in the United States in 1979 with their breakthrough album Cheap Trick at Budokan. Cheap Trick reached the Top 10 in the US charts in 1979 with the Budokan live version of “I Want You to Want Me” and topped the charts in 1988 with “The Flame“. They’ve sold more than 20 million albums.