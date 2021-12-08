Sports ‘n Stuff 12/8/21

follow JT on
Tiger Woods through twitter announcing today he is very excited to be competing in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie. He went on to say that he will be playing as a Dad. The event is Dec. 18 & 19 in Orlando.
Michael Strahan is getting ready for his space flight tomorrow. He revealed the personal items he’s taking.
The 12 shell casings from the 12-gun salute performed at his father Gene’s funeral and his Super Bowl XLII Ring, his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence and two watches: a pocket watch that belonged to his maternal grandfather, and a rare De Bethune DB28 Kind of Blue timepiece with a celestial face and moon-phase function. In addition, he’ll have a pearl necklace from his girlfriend’s late grandmother, his ABC and FOX employee ID cards, and a lucky two-dollar bill.
Strahan will be one of six crew members launched into space from a remote launch site in West Texas tomorrow at 9 am local time.
The 2021 People’s Choice Awards happened last night hosted by Kenan Thompson.
Here are some of the big categories nominees and winners:
THE SHOW OF 2021
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Loki – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
- The Bachelor
- This Is Us
- WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
- Outer Banks
- 9-1-1
- Cobra Kai
- Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- The Equalizer
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Grown-ish
- Never Have I Ever – WINNER
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Upshaws
- Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
- 90 Day Fiancé
- Bachelor in Paradise
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians – WINNER
- Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing With The Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelor
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice – WINNER
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
- Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
- Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
- Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki) – WINNER
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) – WINNER
- Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
- Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
- Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
- Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
- Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) – WINNER
- Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
- Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
- Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
- Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
- Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) – WINNER
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)
- Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish)
Here’s the newest thing that probably shouldn’t exist but does.
Official Oreo-flavored WINE goes on sale tomorrow for a limited time. They teamed up with the budget winemaker Barefoot Wines to create a red wine with notes of cookies-and-cream with chocolate. It’s called the Barefoot Oreo Thins Red Blend. They’re selling it on Barefoot’s website tomorrow until it sells out.
For $25, you can get two bottles of Oreo wine shipped to you.
A poll found the average person experiences 1,460 “small wins” a year, or about four a day.
That includes everything from finding money in your pocket, to hearing a new song you like on the radio.
83% of people said even just ONE small win can sometimes turn their whole day around. And four in five say they’ve tried to appreciate their small wins even more since the pandemic hit.
Sports Illustrated named it’s 2021 “Sportsman of the Year.” To no one’s surprise it’s Tom Brady. He earns this honor for the second time, 16 years after the first, for a year defined by victory in Super Bowl LV and—in the midst of an MVP-caliber encore—and winning over “Old Man Time.” Brady is 44.
The 2021 season’s American League Manager of the Year, which is awarded by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America was awarded to Astro’s Skipper, Dusty Baker. The Atlanta Braves beat the Astros 4 games to 2 to win the 2021 World Series.
The feel good story of Week 13 in the National Football League was the Detroit Lions finally securing their first victory of the 2021 season.
With the touchdown on the last play of the game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions became the last NFL team to enter the win column this season.
Winning does cure all, but the Lions may end up regretting winning many more games the remainder of this season.
The odds of the Lions securing the No. 1 overall pick dipped to 50.3% after their victory, according to Football Outsiders.
If the Lions are able to take advantage of the struggling Falcons and Seahawks and somehow walk away with victories, they could fall out of the top three altogether.
The Most Mispronounced Words of 2021 Include “Cheugy,” “Dogecoin,” and “Omicron”
They polled a bunch of newscasters and announcers to find out which words they had trouble with. Here are a few words you may have mispronounced in 2021 . . .
1. “Cheugy” (CHOO-gee) A Gen Z term for things that are unfashionable or outdated.
2. “Chipotle” (chih-POHT-lay) Your dad will never stop calling it chih-POLT-ee.
3. “Dogecoin” (DOHJ-coin) A lot of people thought it was “doja,” like Doja Cat. Or you might have said “DOGGY coin” at first. “Ethereum” also made the list.
4. “Eilish,” as in Billie Eilish. People said “ELL-ish” a lot, or even “eye-LASH.”
5. “Ever Given,” the name of the ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March. People couldn’t stop calling it the “Evergreen.”
6. “Glasgow” (GLAHZ-go) President Biden and President Obama both said glas-GOW this year. You’re not supposed to pronounce the “W” at the end.
7. “Omicron.” We’ve only been saying it for two weeks, so it’s still tripping people up. Maybe because no one can agree on the “right” way to say it. A poll last week found “OH-muh-cron” is the most popular, followed by “OH-me-cron” and “OH-my-cron.”
Ohio State men’s basketball team in action tonight taking on Towson. 15 pt home favorite, tip off at 9
Today in Sports History
1863 – Tom King of England defeated American John Heenan and became the first world heavyweight champion. The heavyweight boxing champion of the world is Tyson Fury.
1994 – In Los Angeles, 12 alternate jurors were chosen for the O.J. Simpson murder trial.
41 years ago – In 1980, John Lennon was shot and killed outside his New York City apartment building, The Dakota. Mark David Chapman was arrested and convicted for the killing. He’s still in prison. He’s been eligible for parole several times, but he’s been denied every time so far. His next parole hearing is in 2022.
The news was broadcast live on Monday Night Football by the late Howard Cosell during the telecast of the Patriots/Dolphins game.
Celebrity Birthdays
Kim Basinger is 68 (“9 ½ Weeks,” “Batman,” “L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile,” “Fifty Shades Darker”)
Teri Hatcher is 57 (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “Seinfeld,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Planes”) (FAST FACT: She was once a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers)
Los Angeles Lakers’ center Dwight Howard is 36
Retired NFL QB Phillip Rivers is 40