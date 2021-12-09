Sports n’ Stuff 12/9/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Netflix has premiered the official trailer for the fourth season of its smash hit series “Cobra Kai” which returns December 31st. Set to the music of Def Leppard’s “Rock of Ages.” From “Johnny’s Badass Mixtape 4.”
It’s the 51st annual all valley under 18 karate tournament!
Steph Curry is now just 10 made 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s career NBA record.
When it happens, Curry will have hit the 2,974 mark in more than 500 fewer games, 500 fewer attempts and almost 20,000 fewer minutes that Allen required.
Oddly enough, Klay Thompson owns the Warriors record for most 3 pointers made in a game with 14.
Curry is averaging just under 19 3 point attempts per game this season. An all time high.
Google released its year-end data yesterday. Here are some of the top searches in various categories:
People:
1. Kyle Rittenhouse
2. Tiger Woods
3. Alec Baldwin
4. Travis Scott
5. Simone Biles
Actors:
1. Alec Baldwin
2. Pete Davidson
3. Shailene Woodley
4. Gina Carano
5. Armie Hammer
Celebrities Searched Together:
1. Kim and Kanye
2. Bill and Melinda Gates
3. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
4. Kanye and Jeffree Star
5. Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal
Passings:
1. DMX
2. Gabby Petito
3. Brian Laundrie
4. Prince Philip
5. Norm Macdonald
Movies:
1. “Black Widow”
2. “Eternals”
3. “Halloween Kills”
4. “Mortal Kombat”
5. “Dune”
TV Shows:
1. “Squid Game”, Netflix
2. “Bridgerton”, Netflix
3. “WandaVision”, Disney+
4. “Ginny and Georgia”, Netflix
5. “Cobra Kai”, Netflix
Musician and Bands:
1. Travis Scott
2. Morgan Wallen
3. Adele
4. The Weeknd
5. Dr. Dre
Songs:
1. “Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo
2. “All Too Well”, Taylor Swift
3. “Good 4 U”, Olivia Rodrigo
4. “Wants and Needs”, Drake
5. “Easy on Me”, Adele
Athletes:
1. Tiger Woods
2. Simone Biles
3. Henry Ruggs the Third
4. Odell Beckham Jr.
5. Aaron Rodgers
Sports Teams:
1. Boston Red Sox
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Milwaukee Bucks
4. Phoenix Suns
5. Atlanta Braves
There are a few days left to take advantage of a Wendy’s BOGO offer that runs until Sunday.
It’s good for the Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich and it’s simple – use the Wendy’s app to get a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of another. You can also get this deal in-restaurant, but you’ll need to take your phone in with you and purchase on the app only.
On a recent podcast with Inside the NBA cohost Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley revealed that he named his daughter after a shopping mall in Delaware because he used to shop there and liked it. Good thing he didn’t name her after the Turkey or Tuna Subs at Subway.
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Will Keep Hosting “Jeopardy” Through Season 38: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are booked to host “Jeopardy” through its 38th Look for them to be in place – along with Michael Davies as executive producer – into 2022.
Cavs beat the undermanned Bulls last night 115-92. Evan Mobley had 5 blocked shots
Cavaliers travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves tomorrow night. Tip off at 8pm Deep at The Target Center!
Their record is now 14-12. They have defeated 10 teams with .500 or better records.
Fans of several long-snubbed artists are already making their voices heard regarding who should be enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year.
While the Hall won’t announce the 2022 nominees until January, an early tally of some 23,000 votes from visitors to the museum in Cleveland has Mötley Crüe and Iron Maiden leading the pack in first and second place, respectively, in terms of public opinion.
The informal poll doesn’t count towards induction but serves as a suggestion to the selection committee. The duo of iconic heavy metal acts are followed in the top 10 rankings by Pat Benatar, Blink-182, Dave Matthews Band, Dolly Parton, Weezer, Cher, Styx and Boston.
16 days until Christmas
22 days until New Year’s Eve
Today is Thursday, December 9, 2021
Today in Sports History
1926 – The United States Golf Association legalized the use of steel-shafted golf clubs.
1984 – Walter Payton (Chicago Bears) ran six plays as quarterback. He ran the ball four times and threw two interceptions.
1985 – Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) began a streak of 100+ consecutive games with receptions. Rice owns the record for most consecutive games played with at least one catch at 274
38 years ago – In 1983, “Scarface” openend in theaters, starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday today:
Butkus is 79. Greatest linebacker ever.
Donny Osmond is 64.