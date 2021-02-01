Sports ‘n Stuff

Not sure if it was because Matt Patricia went back to New England but Matt Stafford (before being traded to the Rams) requested to be traded “anywhere but New England.” No reason was given but lack of offensive firepower can be assumed.
John Cena announced over the weekend that he is returning to Wrestlemania.
Cena will appear at the WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view that will be a two-night event and take place across April 10 and April 11 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and this weekend’s Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl is the one gambling event where you don’t need to know a thing about football, and still have fun making entertaining bets. Here are some of the novelty prop bets people are putting cash down on for Super Bowl 55.
- First Person Thanked By Game MVP
- Teammates, including coach (+250 – or bet $100 to win $250)
- Fans or city (+300)
- God or deity of choice (+500)
- Family or family member (+600)
- Color of Dumped Gatorade
- Orange (+200)
- Red (+300)
- Clear (+600)
- Tallest Player to Score a Touchdown – over/under 6’4.5”
- Heaviest Player to Score a Touchdown – over/under 259.5 pounds
- Number of Commercials Referencing “First Responders/Health-Care Workers – over/under 3
- How Long After Kickoff Announcers Will Reference “First Responders/Health-Care Workers” – over/under 179.5 seconds
- Color of Jim Nantz’s Tie
- Blue (+300)
- Black (+350)
- Red (+450)
- Color of Tony Romo’s Tie
- Blue (+200)
- Black (+400)
- Red (+400)
- First “Giselle” Reference – over/under end of first quarter
- Tony Romo says, “Let Me Tell You Jim.” – over/under 2
- Length of National Anthem – over/under 120.5 seconds
- Length of “America The Beautiful” – over/under 81.5 seconds
- First Song Performed By The Weeknd
- “Blinding Lights” +400
- “Heartless” +600
- “In Your Eyes” +700
- “Starboy” +750
- Who Will Perform With The Weeknd
- Drake – +400
- Maluma – +600
- Ariana Grande – +600
- Future – +800
- Lana Del Ray – +1,100
Even though most of the betting cash is going the way of the Kansas City Chiefs, at least one gambler has high hopes for Tom Brady. Over the weekend, someone paid a visit to BetMGM and put down $2.3 million in the hopes that Brady will land his 7th ring in Super Bowl 55. Last year, the biggest bet placed on Super Bowl 54 was for $750K on the Chiefs.
“The Little Things” starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek topped the box office. The crime thriller made nearly $5-million in theaters despite also being available on HBO Max.
Cavs on the rise in NBA Power rankings
18. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-11) Previous rank: 23
The Cavs’ eighth-ranked defense has held opponents to the fifth-lowest effective field-goal rate (50.8%) this season. However, some of that is negated by poor defensive rebounding, which is odd considering Andre Drummond leads the league in defensive and overall boards.
Who would you rather work out with? Celebrities were asked to choose between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Arnold Schwarzenegger. While no clear winner was established, here are the celebs and their picks:
Team Rock
- Nick Cannon
- Jay Pharoah
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- A$AP Ferg
- Big Sean
Team Arnold
- Jared Padalecki
- Kip Moore
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino
- Charlie Puth
- Austin Mahone
A treasure hunter in England thought he’d found a “crumpled up piece of foil,” but in reality, he’d found what’s believed to be the solid gold centerpiece jewel from the crown of King Henry VIII…which was found buried under a tree for 400 years after it turned up missing. The value of the 2 1/2-inch stone could run as high as $2.7 million. Currently, the piece rests at the British Museum. Once it’s verified, he will be forced to sell it to the museum “at a price set by an independent board.” So much for “finders keepers!”
Kevin Nealon has become the latest victim of a home burglary in Los Angeles. The thieves got away with over $100 thousand worth of jewelry and handbags. Didn’t know he made that much playing “Hanz or was he Franz?”
Today is Monday, February 1, 2021
Today in Sports History
1913 – Jim Thorpe signed a contract to play baseball with the New York Giants.
1968 – Vince Lombardi resigned as the coach of the Green Bay Packers.
1992 – Barry Bonds signed the highest single season contract. It was for $4.7 million. Currently, Mike Trout’s (with the Angels) contract is now at $37.7million.
Music History for
February 1
1985 – Glenn Frey (Eagles) appeared on an episode of “Miami Vice” on NBC-TV.
1988 – The Cars disbanded.
|2010 – More than 80 artists gathered to record the remake of “We are the World”. The song was premiered at the opening of the Winter Olympics on February 12.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Comedian Garrett Morris is 84
North Canton’s (Cleveland Cavalier ’74-’77) Dick Snyder- 76
Pauly Shore is 53
MMA fighter-turned-WWE star Ronda Rousey is 34