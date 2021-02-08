Sports ‘n Stuff!

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The Major awards handed out at the NFL Honors on Saturday,
Kevin Stefanski is your Coach of the year.
Aaron Rodgers was named league MVP.
Russell Wilson won Walter Payton Man of the year.
Aaron Donald Defensive player of the year.
Tennessee RB Derrick Henry offensive Player of the year.
LA Chargers quarterback Justin’ Herbert was named the Offensive Rooke of the Year.
Chase Young Defensive rookie of the year.
Alex Smith, comeback player of the year at NFL Honors.
When it comes to winning his third MVP award, Aaron Rodgers joins some elite company as Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Jim Brown and Tom Brady are the only other players ever to have won the MVP award more than twice.
In other NFL quarterback related news, The Houston Texans are saying no matter how many calls they receive on Deshaun Watson—they will not trade him. That’s one way to drive the price up. Watson, who signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September, is under contract through the 2025 season. He has a no-trade clause but given the length of his contract and the possibility of franchise-tagging him for three years, the Texans could choose not to trade him and would have control of his rights through the 2028 season.
They’re saying that due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, that the demand for s’mores is up too. Chocolate and candy sales have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. Chocolate sales were 40% to 50% higher in areas with an increased number of Covid-19 cases. And we thought is was just Monday!
This might be the weirdest story EVER…
In the food business, companies are always experimenting in the hopes that they’ll accidentally stumble onto the next big thing. In 2014, McDonald’s tried something that wasn’t the next big thing, and it apparently couldn’t be scrapped fast enough. While feeling the pressure to “create healthier options,” they took a stab at making veggies more appealing. That led to the concept of creative broccoli that “tasted like bubble gum.” Needless to say, it didn’t make it to the marketplace, as it left kids “confused by the taste.”
Sunday February 14th is Valantine’s day. Here’s a great gift idea…
The folks at Maine Lobster Now and Hancock Lobster Co. are offering up a four-tail bouquet for $82.49 and the six-count is $109.99. And no, the ‘bouquet’ isn’t just a box of lobster tails.
There’s even a Valentine’s tag which reads “Tails are red, oceans are blue, Maine Lobster is sweet, and so are you.”
The New York Knicks have reached agreement on a trade to acquire Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose.
In return the Knicks sent guard Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round draft pick to Detroit. In other words, the Knicks who are in 4th place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern conference are trying to get back to 5th place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern conference.
Super Bowl weekend was even slower for the box office thanks to COVID. Denzel Washington’s “The Little Things” leads the box office for its second week. It’s Warner Bros’ first 2021 release to hit both HBO Max and theaters. Another movie to be released on HBO Max and theaters this weekend was “Earwig and the Witch,” although it didn’t make the Top 10 at the box office, ranking at 11 with almost $100K in earnings. They only other debut in the top 10 is the 2020 re-release of “The Lord of the Rings,” which is in the 10th spot after making $166K.
HBO is bringing the whole GameStop stock frenzy to the big screen to make a movie about the Reddit-fueled stock market rebellion. No details yet on movie about the social media day traders & how they beat Wall Street at their own game turning the stock market upside down and shaking the financial world to its core.
Fans React to The Weeknd’s 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Performance as Maze Moment Becomes Viral Meme
Here are a few of the tweets.
“me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory.”
“4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom.”
“No wonder there’s a shortage of jock-straps!”
Cavaliers Will try to break a three game losing streak as they take on the Phoenix Suns in the desert tonight . tip off at 9 PM. The Cavs are currently 10-14 and have slipped to the 10th spot in the east standings
Buckeyes take on the Terapins of Maryland tonight at 9. Ohio State is ranked #4 at 15-4
Today is Monday, February 8, 2021
Today in Sports History
1936 – The first National Football League (NFL) draft was held. Jay Berwanger was the first to be selected. He went to the Philadelphia Eagles.
1984 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke Wilt Chamberlains record of 12,681 goals. He scored 15,836 goals before retiring in 1989.
1991 – Roger Clemens signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox that paid just over $5.3 million per year.
Last week, Trever Bauer signed a 3 year deal with the Dodgers worth more than $34million per year.
|Music History for
February 8
1993 – Tom Jones guest starred on NBC-TV’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”
2006 – Kelly Clarkson won two Grammys. The awards were for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Since U Been Gone” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Breakaway”. She was the first “American Idol” participant to win a grammy.
2010 – MTV dropped the “Music Television” moniker from its logo.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Nick Nolte is 80 (“48 Hrs.,” Down and Out in Beverly Hills,” “Cape Fear,” “The Prince of Tides”)
|Vince Neil – Motley Crue 60
The late Gary Coleman (1968-2010)…he would have been 53 (“Diff’rent Strokes”)