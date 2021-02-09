Sports ‘n Stuff!

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, file)
The National Transportation Safety Board will formally announce the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others today. The announcement will come at a virtual board meeting that’ll be live-streamed to the public. At this point, it’s unclear if there’s new evidence to refute earlier theories, which include pilot error, weather and mechanical issues with the aircraft.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is turning 33 next month, he is also set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. He’s stated that he’d like to play 2 more years and would like his next stop to be his last. Should the Browns consider signing an aging 3 time all pro corner?
MLB is changing baseballs. The new ball will be reduced in weight by under one-tenth of an ounce and will also be slightly less bouncy. While the end result of these changes won’t be entirely known until we see the baseball in action during the season. The Cleveland Indians were 27th of 30 MLB teams in Home Runs last year with 59, exactly 59 dingers behind league champion LA Dodgers 118.
A new study at Oxford found that gambling Increases your chance of dying By 37%. The study shows that financial distress, social ills, and poorer health are more prevalent among low-level gamblers. Tell that to the Mattress King in Tampa that won more than $2million on his Super Bowl winning bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers!
Mark Smith was a 61-year-old British millionare who recently move to Barbados. He decided to go to the beach where he was warned by locals to not go into the water due to the extremely strong currents. But Mark is a rich guy and nobody tells him what to do. So he went swimming anyway and drowned in the strong currents. Money can’t buy you love but he could’ve at least afforded some water wings.
Within minutes of the ending of a Super Bowl, the NFL is ready with their launch of championship gear for sale. To have that inventory ready to ship, they need a healthy supply prepped for both teams. That losing gear needs to go somewhere, which is where Good360 comes in. The vast majority of 2021 Chiefs championship gear will be going to Eastern Europe, Eastern Asia, and Africa. When they determine where it’s going to go to, they’ve also got to consider if shipping t he goods will be “detrimental to the local economy” and avoiding areas where there might be a “stigma with being associated with a ‘loser’.”
On the average, it’ll take 30 days for all the communities that benefit to receive what would’ve been Chiefs’ championship clothing…which will be over a billion dollars’ worth this year. No telling if that’s where the Ohio State National Championship gear went!
Walking is a great way to stay active and healthy, but how long do you need to walk if slimming down is your goal?Dr. Cedric Bryant, the president and chief science officer at the American Council of Exercise says 45 minutes to an hour of walking will burn more fat. It’s also important to mix up the intensity, by changing the terrain and the inclines of your walks. Hardcore gym-goers may believe that CrossFit and weightlifting are the only ways to workout, but they’re wrong. Walking is an excellent way to stay active and healthy and according to the Mayo Clinic.
Michael B Jordan is working on a Muhammad Ali biopic series. The project will be released on Amazon and executive produced by Jay Z’s Roc Nation. “The Greatest” is a limited series that’ll really dive into the life and times of the late heavyweight champion. He made it clear he’d be working behind the scenes on this project.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom took a shot at Gisele Bundchen during Super Bowl 55, tweeting, “If you have to have the ref on your team, is that really winning!!! @giseleoffical lol.” We’re not sure what Gisele had to do with the referee crew, but we’re pretty sure she wasn’t at the Divisional round of the playoffs when there was NO targeting penalty called on Chiefs safety Dan Sorenson on Browns’ receiver Rashard Higgins that could’ve cost Cleveland the win.
Today is Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Today in Sports History
1895 – In Massachusetts, W.G. Morgan invented volleyball. 1895 – The first college basketball game was played as Minnesota State School of Agriculture defeated the Porkers of Hamline College, 9-3.
2009 – Alex Rodriguez (New York Yankees) admitted that he had taken banned substances from 2001 to 2003.
Celebrity Birthdays
Michael B. Jordan is 34 (“Creed,” Black Panther”)
Joe Pesci – 78 (“Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull,” “Lethal Weapon” series, “Casino,” “My Cousin Vinny,” “A Bronx Tale”)S