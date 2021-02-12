Sports ‘n Stuff

The Houston Texans released star defensive end J.J. Watt, granting his request.
Watt was drafted by the Texans in 2011 with the No. 11 pick and became the face of the franchise, winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2012 to ’15. Watt is one of three players to win that award three times. Watt is coming off just his second 16-game season since 2015, as he has dealt with several season-ending injuries since then.
Watt had one year remaining on the contract he signed in 2014. He was owed $17.5 million in 2021, but his salary was not guaranteed. He is now free to sign with another team.
J.J. Watt next team
Green Bay Packers 3/2
Pittsburgh Steelers 2/1
Dallas Cowboys 4/1
Los Angeles Rams 5/1
Las Vegas Raiders 8/1
Chicago Bears 10/1
Denver Broncos 10/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12/1
Baltimore Ravens 12/1
Cleveland Browns 12/1
Tough being a Houston sports fan over the last year & a half…
Houston teams have lost Gerrit Cole, George Springer, Russel Westbrook, James Harden, DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt & Deshaun Watson wants out
In his latest NFL mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. once again predicted that the New York Jets will select Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to serve as a new Number 1 target for quarterback Sam Darnold.
But in the real world—the Jets would be wise to deal Darnold-and CBS Sports agrees, saying the Jets will draft Darnold’s replacement with the second overall pick. Possibly trading Darnold to the Indianapolis Colts.
Other NFL quarterbacks who could be on the move are…Russell Wilson, Day Prescott, Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garropolo & Matt Ryan…Stay tuned!
Authorities in Florida said there were no injuries but a lot of spilled beer when a tractor-trailer hauling a load of bottled and canned beer was involved in a highway crash. Two South bound lanes on I-95 had to be closed for cleanup.
An Iowa woman said her husband’s mistake in marking down her Powerball numbers ended up earning the couple a $150,000 prize. She has been using the same set of numbers, which represent family birthdays, to play Powerball for more than 30 years. He wrote down the wrong numbers and the mistake won the prize.
Moral of the story…it pays to forget dates like birthdays and anniversaries.
Cavaliers at Portland to take on the Trailblazers tonight, tip off at 10pm. Cavs are an early 3.5 road dog.
The Cavaliers are among the teams expected to be “open for business” as potential trade deadline sellers. The Cavs are actually said to be in good shape when it comes to the salary cap trade deadline is March 25.
Here’s the full list of NBA franchise valuations, per Forbes:
- New York Knicks: $5 billion
- Golden State Warriors: $4.7 billion
- Los Angeles Lakers: $4.6 billion
- Chicago Bulls: $3.3 billion
- Boston Celtics: $3.2 billion
- Los Angeles Clippers: $2.75 billion
- Brooklyn Nets: $2.65 billion
- Houston Rockets: $2.5 billion
- Dallas Mavericks: $2.45 billion
- Toronto Raptors: $2.15 billion
- Philadelphia 76ers: $2.075 billion
- Miami Heat: $2 billion
- Portland Trail Blazers: $1.9 billion
- San Antonio Spurs: $1.85 billion
- Sacramento Kings: $1.825 billion
- Washington Wizards: $1.8 billion
- Phoenix Suns: $1.7 billion
- Utah Jazz: $1.66 billion
- Denver Nuggets: $1.65 billion
- Milwaukee Bucks: $1.625 billion
- Oklahoma City Thunder: $1.575 billion
- Cleveland Cavaliers: $1.56 billion
- Indiana Pacers: $1.55 billion
- Atlanta Hawks: $1.52 billion
- Charlotte Hornets: $1.5 billion
- Orlando Magic: $1.46 billion
- Detroit Pistons: $1.45 billion
- Minnesota Timberwolves: $1.4 billion
- New Orleans Pelicans: $1.35 billion
- Memphis Grizzlies: $1.3 billion
The Raptors have played all 11 of their homes games in Tampa, Florida, this season and now they know where they will play the rest.
The team confirmed they will continue to play home games in Tampa, Florida, for the rest of the 2020-21 NBA season, citing border restrictions and being mindful of safety reasons in Toronto during the pandemic.
Aside from chocolate, flowers are one of the most popular gifts to give on February 14, Valentine’s Day.
But when picking out a bouquet to give to a loved one, you should always consider any pets they have and be aware of what types of flowers to keep away from them as they have the potential to be very dangerous for cats and dogs.
Here’s a look at the top 10 flowers you should be careful of…
Roses aren’t toxic but can be dangerous
Lily
Tulips
Iris
Daffodil
Hyacinth
Carnation
Rhododendron
Hydrangea
Foxglove
Common symptoms that your pet has eaten a toxic flower:
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Increased heart rate
- Lethargy/weakness
- Loss of appetite
- Seizures / muscle tremors
- Bleeding due to abrasions/punctures from ingesting thorns
Today is Friday, February 12, 2021
Today in Sports History
1878 – Frederick W. Thayer patented the baseball catchers mask.
1987 – Bill Fitch became the fifth coach in NBA history to get 700 career wins. Fitch was head coach of the Cleveland Cavs from 1970-79 & NBA champion in ’81 with the Celtics.
2002 – Baseball owners approved the sale of the Florida Marlins and Montreal Expo
Celebrating Birthdays today
Speaking of Celtic’s, Bill Russell – 87
Michael McDonald – 68 “Doobie Bros., Steely Dan”
Arsenio Hall – 65