Sports ‘n Stuff

As the one-year anniversary of our upside-down reality approaches, it’s entirely possible that, within six months, many things could be almost normal. Is what commissioner Roger Goodell is thinking as calculations are proceeding under the assumption that the league will have 75% attendance in 2021. Hard to bet against the NFL.
A 21-year-old swimming teacher from North Yorkshire has become the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
Jasmine Harrison, a part-time teacher and bartender from Thirsk, began the journey in December when she departed from the Canary Islands. It took her 70 days, three hours and 48 minutes to reach Antigua.
NCAA Men’s Basketball rankings are out
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Illinois
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Villanova
- Iowa
- West Virginia
Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 14, with plans to start the tournament with the First Four on March 18. The Final Four contests are slated to take place April 3 and the championship game is set for April 5.
Starting next month, Taco Bell is going to be testing out what they are calling the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco
Testing will begin March 11th in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte North Carolina, but they say it is expected to debut nationwide later this year. Does that mean, Taco Bell has the meats?
A Ukrainian couple chose to chain themselves together on Valentine’s Day. They wanted to put their true love to the test and see if they could make it three months. They’ve had to grapple with going to the toilet, showering, and changing clothes. Three months? Could you make it 3 minutes?
a Minnesota company named HercLeon has come up with what it calls “the world’s cleanest underwear,” an innovative self-cleaning undergarment that can be worn daily for weeks, even months, without becoming smelly. They claim that it will not get smelly because of the bacteria-fighting fabric.
Apparently they haven’t heard that Taco Bell is debuting a new chicken sandwich.
The Utah Jazz broke their own team record by making 28 (3’s) in last nights win 132-110 over the Hornets. It seems like the Cavaliers haven’t made 28 (3’s) in 28 days… The Cavs are a 7pt. home dog tonight when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7pm.
In more NBA news, The Houston Rockets are releasing center DeMarcus Cousins. The move will allow Cousins to explore the market to find his next team. Houston agreed to pay the remainder a guaranteed $2.3 million contract.
Today is Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Today in Sports History
1983 – Herschel Walker signed a $5 million 3-year contract with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals. When Ezekiel Elliot signed his recent contract extension it basically paid $103million over 8 years.
1987 – Nate McMillan (Seattle Supersonics) set an NBA record when he had 25 assists against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Cavaliers haven’t had 25 assists in 25 days. The Cavs are a 7pt. home dog tonight when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7pm.
1999 – Garth Brooks attended spring training camp with the San Diego Padres as a non-roster player.
2000 – Robby Knieval made a successful motorcycle jump of 200 feet over an oncoming train.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Fred Biletnikoff inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988 – 78
Famous Dallas Cowboy, Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones 1951 – Not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame – 70
Bobby Bonilla 1963 – 58. He participated in six All-Star Games and won three Silver Slugger Awards. And get this – from 1992 to 1994, Bonilla was the highest paid player in the league, earning more than $6-million per year. Bonilla is currently being paid approximately $1.19-million by the New York Mets each year until 2035.SPRINKLE