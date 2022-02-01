Sports ‘n Stuff 2/1/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The NFL is awarding $1 million in research funding to two teams of medical researchers to study the effects of cannabinoids on pain management and neuroprotection from concussion in elite football players.
The projects will take three years to conduct and an endless supply of Dorritos!
Championship Sunday saw three people hit the correct scores in the AFC and NFC games on Sunday at 28,950-to-1 odds. A couple of gamblers laid $20 and ended up scoring $579K for their efforts. Another gambler made the same wager with $5 and took home $145K.
CBS averaged 47.8 million viewers for its broadcast of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, which saw the Cincinnati Bengals and second-year quarterback Joe Burrow upset Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to punch the team’s first Super Bowl ticket since the late 1980s.
The game was up 13% in viewers from last year’s AFC Championship Game, which aired in the late window.
The most watched NFC Championship game in 8 years on Fox the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the San Francisco 49ers to become the second team (in back-to-back years) to get to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. That game averaged 50.42 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Fox Sports streaming platforms, NFL digital and Yahoo!
A new study looked at old sayings that are going extinct. Over half of people under 50 would never utter these 10 sayings:
1. A flash in the pan
2. Dead as a doornail
3. Beating a dead horse
4. Toe the line
5. Drop someone a line
6. Steal my thunder
7. Be there, or be square
8. Put a sock in it
9. Cool as a cucumber
10. Raining cats and dogs.
Domino’s is running a new promotion where they’ll “tip” customers $3.00 for choosing carryout instead of delivery. They make it sound like an exciting new perk . . . but it’s probably because they’re struggling to find drivers.
The “promotion” runs from now through May 22nd. And it’s simple: You place an online carryout order through the website or app, and claim the $3.00 tip. But it does NOT come off THAT order.
Instead, they’ll email you a code to use on ANOTHER carryout order the following week. So, you’re getting $3 off . . . but you actually need to “carryout” TWICE, not to mention ordering Domino’s twice within a couple of weeks.
In case you live under a rock, Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL today.
Brady’s career vs. Steelers 10-2
Almost as good as the Cleveland Browns vs. Ben Roethlisberger in play-off games, 1-0 lol
Peyton Manning tells Jimmy Fallon how to make a retirement announcement on the tonight show last night.
Josh McDaniels has been named Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels and new GM Dave Ziegler were teammates in college at John Carroll University, worked together in Denver and then again the past nine years with the Patriots.
LeBron James Launches Flamin’ Hot Cheddar And Sour Cream Ruffles. you can pre-order limited-edition packaging with a photo of LeBron on the bag by going to Snacks.com.
The Cavaliers came from behind to beat the Pelicans last night 93-90
Lead by Brandon Goodwin’s career high 21 point night
Kevin Love had another double double at 15 and 11
The Cavs picked up a game in the east as the Heat lost and now are 1 game out of first place.
They will travel to Houston to take on the Rockets tomorrow night at 8pm
Today is Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Today in Sports History
1962 – The National League released its first 162-game schedule.
1968 – Vince Lombardi resigned as the coach of the Green Bay Packers.
2015 – Tom Brady (New England Patriots) set a Super Bowl record with 37 completions. Brady also increased his career Super Bowl touchdown passes to 13 setting a new record.
In his record 10 Super Bowl appearances, Brady has racked up the most pass attempts (421), completions (277), passing yards (3,039) and touchdown passes (21).
He also has the single-game Super Bowl records for completions (43, 2017) and passing yards (505, 2018).
Celebrity Birthdays today:
- Comedian Garrett Morris is 85
- Pauly Shore is 54
- MMA fighter-turned-WWE star Ronda Rousey is 35