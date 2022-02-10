Sports ‘n Stuff 2/10/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
In a new survey, 48% of football fans said they’d like to see the Super Bowl moved to Saturday. Also, Kansas is Googling Super Bowl info more than any other state, while Louisiana seems the LEAST-interested.
Do you snack like a Bengals fan or a Rams fan?
In a new survey on Super Bowl snacks, Bengals fans are more interested in salsa and buffalo chicken dip . . . while Rams fans are more into spicy snacks and guacamole.
Fans in both cities named potato chips as their favorite snack . . . but L.A. fans shared a stronger love for COOKIES than fans in Cincinnati.
The NFL Pro Bowl game was played last Sunday and it had the smallest ratings since 2006. A little over 6 million people watched. Super Bowl 56 could reach 117 million viewers according to demand-intelligence company PredictHQ.
Super Bowl betting is up by about 35% this year, with 31.4 million Americans planning to put some money on the line. In fact, the American Gaming Association says people could wager an estimated $7.6 BILLION.
An estimated 18.2 million American adults say they expect to place traditional wagers online, at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie.
And another 18.5 million plan to bet casually with friends or as part of a pool or squares contest.
BOB SAGET died of head trauma. His family said, quote, “The authorities have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”
Bob was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room on January 9th. He was on tour at the time and had just performed the night before. He was 65 years old.
A new security guard at an art museum in Russia got bored on his very first day . . . and drew eyes on the blank faces of a $1 MILLION painting.
Wonder if he got a free year of peleton after he got fired?
Today is the 41st day of the year, and that’s the day, on average, that people abandon their New Year’s resolutions. Mostly because they are lacking motivation . . . getting bored with it . . . or finding it too difficult.
Or maybe because yesterday was national pizza day
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Feb. 20. But…The NBA Celebrity Game will be played at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center on Friday, Feb. 18.
Headlining the game will be Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland native and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, actress/comedian Tiffany Hadish, rappers Jack Harlow and Quavo, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, as well as a pair of Cleveland Cavaliers legends in Anderson Varejao and Daniel “Booby” Gibson.
Rutgers scored the last 10 points of the game and upset #16 OHIO STATE in Men’s basketball last night 66-64. A Bad loss for the Buckeyes but hey, Rutgers beat Purdue at home when the Boilermakers were ranked #1 earlier this season too.
Buckeye’s (14-6) travel to Michigan next for a Saturday night tip off at 6pm
The Cavs beat the Spurs 105-92 as Darius Garland came back from injury to lead the good guys with 27 points.
Caris LeVert in his Cavalier debut scored 11 points. Cleveland back in action tomorrow at Indiana
NFL Honors award show will air tonight at 9 p.m. ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on twitter today: “The status of spring training is no change right now… I’m an optimist, and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular-season schedule.”
Currently, MLB lockout is At 70 days and counting, the lockout is the second longest work stoppage in baseball history behind the 1994-95 strike
Today is Thursday, February 10, 2022
Today in Sports History:
1920 – Major league baseball representatives outlawed pitches that involved tampering with the ball.
1961 – The American Football League’s Los Angeles franchise was transferred to San Diego.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Robert Wagner is 92 (“It Takes A Thief,” “Hart to Hart,” “Austin Powers” series, “Two and a Half Men”)
Golfer Greg Norman is 67 (FAST FACTS: he spent 331 weeks as the world’s number one ranked golfer in the 1980s and 1990s.)
Olympic champion swimmer Mark Spitz is 72 (FAST FACTS: He won seven gold medals at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, an achievement only surpassed by Michael Phelps who won eight golds at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.)
ABC’s Good Morning America
George Stephanopoulos is 61 (He was a Senior Advisor to Bill Clinton from 1993 – 1996. His dad is a retired Greek Orthodox priest. Stephanopoulos attended high school in Pepper Pike.