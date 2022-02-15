Sports ‘n Stuff 2/15/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The annual “USA Today” Super Bowl Ad Meter results are in! They’re calculated based on scores from around 150,000 panelists. The game was reportedly watched by 112 million viewers and in spots maybe as high as 167 million viewers.. Here are the Top 10:
1. Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage . . . “Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie”. Rating: 6.82.
2. Amazon . . . “Mind Reader” with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Rating: 6.77.
3. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos . . . “Push It” with Megan Thee Stallion voicing the bird and Charlie Puth as the fox. Rating: 6.73.
4. Kia . . . “Robo Dog” with the all-electric Kia EV6. Rating: 6.61.
5. Toyota . . .”Brothers” with Paralympian Brian McKeever and his older brother Robin. Rating: 6.51.
6. Lay’s . . . “Golden Memories” with Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen. Rating: 6.5.
7. BMW . . . “Zeus and Hera” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek. Rating: 6.46.
8. NFL . . . “Bring Down the House” with different players coming out of the TV as puppets and causing destruction in the house. Rating: 6.32.
9. Toyota . . . “The Joneses” with Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones, Leslie Jones, and Nick Jonas. Rating: 6.31.
10. E*Trade . . . “Off the Grid” with the return of the E*Trade baby after eight years. Rating: 6.22.
Here are the bottom five:
1. Coinbase . . . the bouncing QR code. Rating: 3.81.
2. eToro . . .”Flying Your Way”. Rating: 4.2.
3. Bud Light Next . . . “Zero in the Way of Possibility”. Rating: 4.25.
4. Wallbox . . . “Can #SuperchargedSeth embrace electricity again?”. Rating: 4.27.
5. DraftKings . . . “Fortune: Life’s a Gamble”. Rating: 4.29.
One last thought on super bowl commercial Was “The Sopranos’” Chevy Silverado commercial, someone’s way of saying that Meadow (Jamie Lynn Sigler) and AJ Soprano survived the series finale?
The U.S. only added one medal to their total yesterday. Skier Megan Nick took bronze in women’s aerials. We’re still in third place in the medal standings with 16.
1. Norway: 22 . . . 9 gold, 6 silver, 7 bronze.
2. Russia: 18 . . . 4 gold, 6 silver, 8 bronze.
3. USA: 16 . . . 7 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze.
Team USA women’s hockey in the gold medal game tonight at 11 PM taking on Canada
Tuesday’s random trivia:
The best theory for where “Toy Story” is set is . . . Chagrin Falls, Ohio, which is a suburb of Cleveland. The movie’s co-director is from there and there are lots of subtle references to the town that are hidden in the movie.
Speaking of the Buckeye State,
Craig Shubert is the mayor of Hudson, & he’s stepping down Because he can’t deliver a punchline.
At the city council meeting debating on ice fishing in town, he claimed that
if you allow ice fishing then people might want to set up ice fishing shanties next year. And if that happens . . . it could lead to PROSTITUTION.
He later claimed that his remarks were attempts at dry humor.
Well, it bombed. Not even a chuckle. So he quit!
Remember the old saying, “don’t quit your day job?…. He just did!”
So we all know by now The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday evening and now Lebron James wants his Lakers and the Dodgers to be able to join in on the victory celebrations.
Taking to Twitter, James pitched an idea for a Los Angeles “joint parade” with his Lakers and the Dodgers, who both won their respective national titles in 2020, to join the Rams and celebrate each of the recent championships.
That’s so unlike LeBron to want to steal the spotlight from someone.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been well-represented by teams to make the Super Bowl throughout the 21st century. For each of the past 21 NFL seasons, a former Georgia football player has found his way to being a member of a team that has made it to the Super Bowl.
This year, the Super Bowl streak was able to continue thanks to a total of six former Bulldogs with
The Rams having some of the most notable names in the game, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel, and linebacker Leonard Floyd.
Comedian Kevin Hart is coming to Cleveland,
His “reality check” tour will come to rocket mortgage Fieldhouse On Sunday, July 10. This is Hart’s first time in Cleveland in more than four years. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM.
Cavaliers final game before the all star break is tonight at 7:30 when they travel to Atlanta. Cavs are in 3rd place in the East. 2 games behind 1st place Miami at 35-22.
Ohio State mens hoops host Minnesota tonight at 8:30. The buckeyes are ranked number 18 in the country.
Today is Tuesday February 15.
26 days until Daylight Saving starts
44 years ago – In 1978, Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Ali won the title back seven months later in a 15-round rematch.
43 years ago – In 1979, “Saturday Night Fever” won a Grammy for Album of the Year, and The Bee Gees took home awards for Best Pop Group and Best Arrangement for Voices for “Staying Alive“.
Steve Martin won Best Comedy Album for “A Wild and Crazy Guy”.
And Billy Joel’s“Just the Way You Are“ won Record and Song of the Year.
24 years ago – In 1998, Dale Earnhardt won his first Daytona 500.
Not a lot of celebrity birthday celebrations today but, if your birthday is today, you shared it with…
- The late Chris Farley (1964-1997)…he would have been 58 (“Saturday Night Live,” “Tommy Boy,” “Black Sheep,” “Beverly Hills Ninja”)
- The late Harvey Korman (1927-2008)…he would have been 95 (“Carol Burnett Show,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Frankenstein,” “The Flintstones,” “F Troop,” “Mama’s Family,” “Nutt House”)
- The late Cesar Romero (1907-1994) (“The Little Princess,” “Batman,” “Falcon Crest”)