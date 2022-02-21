Sports ‘n Stuff 2/21/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Former NFL player Jake Thieneman (Thee-na-men) posted inside videos about the league on TikTok. In one clip he revealed that waterboys are paid around $53,000 a year, plus perks.
It may sound like a lot, but there’s more to the job than just handing out water and towels. They’re athletic trainers who usually have a degree . . . and they help treat the injured players on game day and throughout the week.
As a ball boy for the Browns in the 80’s we made $50.00 per game and got a free hot dog!
At the Olympics, A skier from Finland Remi Lindholm suffered a FROZEN “Man Part”(for the second time) during the men’s 50-kilometer cross-country race. He even had to thaw it out after with a heat pack. But despite it all, he came in 28th place out of 61 racers.
Here are the final medal standings from the 2022 Winter Olympics . . .
1. Norway: 37 . . . 16 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze.
2. Russia: 32 . . . 6 gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze.
3. Germany: 27 . . . 12 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze.
4. Canada: 26 . . . 4 gold, 8 silver, 14 bronze.
5. USA: 25 . . . 8 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze.
A pair of U.S. figure skaters are being sued, as well as NBC and U.S. Figure Skating, over the alleged use of unauthorized music during their routine. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier used the Heavy Young Heathens cover of “House of the Rising Sun” for their performance. According to the suit, the band was never contacted by the skaters or either organization about the use of the song, nor were they properly credited. As a result, the Heavy Young Heathens say the “integrity of their professional reputation” has been “insulted” and the value of the song in their catalogue has been harmed,” while the defendants “profited” from the song’s use.
Today is President’s Day,
Presidents Day, the third Monday of February, is popularly recognized as honoring the birth month of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
Here’s a random fact about Abe Lincoln:
He’s distant cousins with Tom Hanks.
The Emotional Support Animal company Pettable is looking for someone to watch six feel-good dog movies for $1,000. The only catch is the person must write a 1,000-word review that includes a ranking of each movie, so they can post it on their blog.
The movie list is: “Marley and Me” (2008) . . . “A Dog’s Journey” (2019) . . . “Because of Winn-Dixie” (2005) . . . “Eight Below” (2006) . . . “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) . . . and “The Call of the Wild” (2020).
If this sounds like something you’re interested in, you can fill out a “Director of Doggie Flicks” application at Pettable.com. It’s open until March 7th.
Austin Cindric pulled the upset, holding off Bubba Wallace for his first-ever win at the Daytona 500 yesterday.
25 of the 40 Daytona 500 cars were affected by crashes.
BET+ is coming out with a “Martin” reunion special to celebrate 30 years since the show first aired on Fox in 1992.
There will also be more unannounced guests. The special will include interviews, musical performances, and commentary about the show’s impact.
The special was filmed yesterday, and will air later this year.
Martin Lawrence says, quote, “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing . . . I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters.”
Maybe one of the biggest stories over the All Star weekend in Cleveland was LeBron James putting the Lakers on notice: Hinting that a third stint with the Cavs is never out of the question.
ESPN reports that James was upset the Lakers didn’t make a deal leading up to the trade deadline. James ia apparently upset with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.
The belief is that James will push Los Angeles to make moves to surround him with veteran talent for another title run. And that he may make those roster-change demands before considering signing an extension this summer, when the Lakers can first offer him one.
Juwan Howard… Big 10 investigating a punch thrown by the Michigan coach. provoked or not at the conclusion of the Wisconsin Michigan game yesterday.
Michigan athletic director Ward Manuel
“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors. I reached out and apologized to Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh and Michigan President Coleman has reached out to UW chancellor Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior.
We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if any further disciplinary actions are needed.”
Top 5 movies at the Box Office over the Weekend:
- Uncharted – $44.2M
- Dog – 15.1M
- Spider Man: No Way Home – $7.7M
- Death on the Nile – $6.3M
- Jackass Forever – $5.2M
Today is Monday February 21, 2022
Today in Sports and Pop Culture
1968 – An agreement between baseball players and club owners increased the minimum salary for major league players to $10,000 a year.
1974 – Tom Seaver signed a contract with the New York Mets worth $172,000 a year.
1986 – Rollie Fingers refused to shave off his mustache to comply with the policy of the Cincinnati Reds.
40 years ago – In 1982, Pat Benatar and her guitarist, Neil Geraldo, were married on Maui.
Mic Drop Birthday today.
Kelsey Grammer is 67 (“Cheers,” “Frasier,” “Boss”)