Sports ‘n Stuff! 2/22/22

The NFL process of Franchise tagging starts today and runs through March 8th giving teams a chance to control players and negotiate long-term deals with less worry another team will snatch them up when the league year opens.
The Cleveland Browns do not seem likely to place a tag on one of their players but it is possible. Two players to keep an eye on are Jadeveon Clowney and David Njoku.
What a difference a year makes. In February 2021, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was on his way out of Chicago after four seasons weren’t enough for him to prove he could be the Bears‘ franchise quarterback. Just 12 months later, however, he’s one of the more intriguing options on the quarterback carousel.
The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills last offseason to back up Josh Allen. He played in just six games and threw for 43 yards and one interception, but had a couple impressive preseason performances.
“Going to Buffalo really opened my eyes,” said Trubisky, via ESPN. “After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things. [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what’s possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking.”
Trubisky said that he learned that he can’t be afraid to make mistakes and needs to play free. That mindset alone could be something that helps him when he gets his next chance.
NFL free agency kicks off in just under a month, and teams will be expected to work with a salary cap of $208.2 million, representing a $10 million increase over the 2020 season before the salary cap dropped in 2021.
U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players.
The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint over inequality in pay and treatment.
According to the terms of the settlement, U.S. Soccer will pay men and women at an equal rate in the future in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.
Britney Spears signs a $15 million book deal. I’m sure a movie will follow.
WWE superstar the Miz originally from Parma has announced his tag team partner for Wrestlmania. It is social media influencer / boxer, Logan Paul from Westlake. Wrestlemania is April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas. They will take on the Mysterios.
If you’re 40 or older, you probably remember the days when you had ALL your friends’ phone numbers memorized. And even if you didn’t call people often, you at least knew your close family members’ and coworkers’ numbers.
But cell phones have essentially made that OBSOLETE.
In a new poll, people were asked how many phone numbers they had memorized . . . other than their own . . . and 31% of people said ZERO. 38% said one or two . . . 19% said they know up to five . . . 6% said up to 10 . . . and 1% said they know MORE than 10.
A 42-year-old man in Boston stabbed another man on Sunday . . . because the guy refused to flush the toilet after using a public restroom. The assailant was caught, and the victim was treated for a wound to his hand.
Today is Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Today in Sports History
1860 – Organized baseballs first game was played in San Francisco, CA.
42 years ago – In 1980, the Miracle on Ice happened when the United States FINALLY beat the Soviet Union in hockey . . . winning by a score of four to three in the 13th Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Rajon Rondo is 36. Cleveland Cavaliers point guard.
Actress Drew Barrymore is 47
Julius Erving, Dr. J. is 72.
Today is National Margarita Day. It’s also National Walking the dog day.
• 7 days until Mardi Gras
• 19 days until Daylight Saving starts