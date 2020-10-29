Sports ‘N Stuff!

No Bubble last night forced to watch the Masked Singer on fox
They sent the singing “Lips” home on the singing contest
Unmasked and revealed to be talk show host Wendy Williams
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday November 3. The Browns could obviously use help at safety, edge rusher & linebacker. Yesterday we listed safeties who might be worth looking at. Today it’s the linebackers possibly on the block.
Ryan Anderson, Washington Football Team. Hasn’t been able to beat out 32 year old Ryan Kerrigan.
Washington has made it clear that Anderson is on the block. In the final year of his rookie deal, a former team mate of Ronnie Harrison jr. at Alabama could be a fit.
Jarrad Davis of the Lions is a young player on his rookie deal who was once selected No. 21 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Hasn’t played up to expectations in Matt Patricia’s system. A change of scenery could be the ticket.
Haason Reddick of the Cardinals has just 21 starts in 54 games since the Cardinals used the 13th-overall pick on him in 2017.
The NFL is moving forward with plans for a reduced-capacity Super Bowl 55 which is still scheduled to be played on February 7th. At this point, the NFL is planning to hold capacity to 20% at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which normally holds 65,000 fans. Fans will be in pods 6 feet apart and masks will be required.
The MLB commissioner’s office said yesterday that it is starting a full investigation of Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner saying the 35-year-old violated coronavirus protocols when he celebrated with his teammates after they won their first World Series championship since 1988. Turner was pulled from the game following the seventh inning after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was quarantined in a doctor’s office off to the side for the final inning but was back on the Globe Life field celebrating the Dodgers big win.
Bo Jackson was on Deion Sanders’ podcast recently and said that he is not impressed with the way modern players tackle, and he thinks if he were playing in 2020, he’d average 350 to 400 yards a game. Probably a tad high. Jackson was one of the best athletes ever to play the game, but he averaged just 73.2 yards per game in his 38-game NFL career.
ESPN reported yesterday that the Houston Rockets are hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas to become the franchise’s next head coach. In other words, the Dallas Mavericks have hired Stephen Silas as their next ex-head coach.
Halloween will be different this year for obvious reasons. Not sure if this is a trick or treat.
According to nutrition expert Mia Syn, the healthiest candy choices are:
- PayDay– With the highest amount of protein and even some fiber it may keep you more satisfied, keeping you from going back for more.
- Twizzlers– Although it has a lot of sugar, it has zero grams of saturated fat.
- York Peppermint Patties – They have the lowest amount of saturated fat of all the candies.
Today is Thursday, October 29, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1973 – O.J. Simpson, of the Buffalo Bills, set two NFL records. He carried the ball 39 times and he ran 157 yards putting him over 1,000 yards at the seventh game of the season.
1979 – Willie Mays severed all ties with major league baseball when he accepted a public relations job with an Atlantic City casino.
1989 – Ozzie Newsome ended his NFL streak of 150 consecutive game receptions.
1995 – Jerry Rice of the San Francisco 49ers became the NFL’s career leader in receiving yards with 14,040 yards
