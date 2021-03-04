Sports ‘n Stuff!

FILE - This Dec. 5, 2005, file photo shows Miami Heat's injured center Shaquille O'Neal saluting a fan during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, in Los Angeles. O'Neal says on Twitter that he's "about to retire."(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Who is Marshall Goldberg?
Was a good enough NFL player that the Cardinals franchise retired his number, 99 – one of only five the 101-year-old organization has ever retired.
Until now, the Cardinals have unretired number 99 to give too J.J. Watt. The family of the late Godberg has given has given Watt its blessing to wear Goldberg’s No. 99, which hasn’t been donned by anyone since 1950.
Browns fans, keep an eye on this name as a possible free agent pick up…Kyle Van Noy. The Dolphins cut linebacker Kyle Van Noy who had just signed a two-year $51 million contract last year. one year into a huge free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins, the team has decided to part ways with their prized free agent from a year ago and their team captain.
Former Brown Kellen Winslow II has been indicted for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California—including one who was homeless. Winslow received a 14-year-sentence. Winslow was the sixth overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2004 NFL Draft.
The latest video to go viral on Twitter has got to be “Shaq Nap.” Is it just us or is everything Shaquille O’neal does, absolutely hilarious. Check out the video @TheJTurk on Twitter.
If you love “The Simpsons,” you’ll love this. The show has been renewed for 2 more seasons. Fox will continue to air new episodes of the iconic cartoon at least through its 34th season in 2023.
CBS All Access is finally getting a makeover. The brand new streaming service Paramount-Plus launches today, offering thousands of shows from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and VH1, along with original content.
Disney Plus has also announced a bunch of premiere dates. Including
John Stamos’ basketball show “Big Show” premieres on April 16th.
UNCLE JESSE HAS A BASKETBALL SHOW.
When it comes to fan passion Oline Gambling takes their data seriously. In one study, they were able to analyze Twitter interactions from sports fans and gauge who the angriest of them all was. it turns out that golf fans aren’t nearly as relaxed as they appear to be. Here are the top ten, starting with the angriest:
- Golf – 42%
- Soccer – 28%
- Baseball – 26%
- NFL – 21%
- Boxing 19%
- Formula One, Ice Hockey, Darts – 13%
- Cycling – 11%
- Rugby, NBA – 9%
- Tennis – 8%
- Cricket – 4%
In a second study, they decided to hook 40 fans up to heart monitors as they watched games. These are the players that made fans’ hearts race the most:
- NFL – Tom Brady, Drew Brees
- NBA – LeBron James, Anthony Davis
- Golf – Matt Kuchar, Rory Sabbatini
- Tennis – Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal
- Hockey – Arthur Kaliyev, Ryan Suter
There were no entries for baseball, presumably because people got bored waiting for the pitcher to throw the ball…and they changed the channel.
It seems there’s big money in Booze. Jay-Z has announced that he’s selling his champagne brand, the deal reportedly netted the music mogul the tidy sum of at least $315-million. “That should keep Beyonce happy!”
The Latest Cavs trade rumors:
According to The Athletic. Several teams are interested in
Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince & JaVale McGee
Apparently all easier to move than Andre Drummond’s contract.
Today is Thursday, March 4, 2021. Today in Sports History:
1981 – Guy LaFleur (Montreal Canadiens) scored his 1000th career point. LaFlavor? “I love that band”
1993 – ESPN formed “The V Foundation” with Jim Valvano. At the very first ESPY awards. To date, they have awarded over 200 million dollars for cancer research.
Today’s date
1976 – Hall & Oates recorded “Rich Girl.” It would become their first #1 hit!
Mic Drop Birthday person of the day:
Catherine O’Hara is 67 – (“Beetlejuice,” “Home Alone” series, “Best in Show,” “Schitt’s Creek”)