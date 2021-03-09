Sports ‘n Stuff

Calls are growing for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over China’s human rights abuses. Among the issues are China’s treatment of the predominantly Muslim [[ wee-gur ]] minority detained in “re-education camps” and a crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong. Others argue against a boycott but say the U.S. should pressure the International Olympic Committee to move the games to another country.
February was brutally cold. National Weather service has shared a report showing the polar vortex that hit us last month made it the coldest February in 30 years. The month was in the top 20 for the coldest February in 127 years of record keeping. Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma had one of their 10 coldest Februarys ever recorded. As far as snow, that was record breaking too. Nearly three-quarters of the lower 48 states were covered by snow on Feb. 16, a new daily record since that data first was recorded in October 2003.
Yesterday was international women’s day. Burger King UK is taking heat for a controversial International Women’s Day tweet. The official account tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen.” The chain wanted to draw attention to the lack of female representation in the culinary industry. But instead came off sounding like a quote from Archie Bunker!
Dak Prescott of the Cowboys finally—agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $126 million guaranteed. I guess Russell Wilson can check Dallas off his wish list of teams to be traded to.
The biggest private island in the Bahamas is up for grabs. St. Andrews is going up for auction on March 26th. Starting bids are estimated at $19.5-million.
Ohio State football is pausing all team activities because of a rise in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The decision to pause activities came after the Buckeyes went through a round of PCR testing Monday.
Coronavirus issues during the 2020 season caused three of Ohio State’s games to be canceled. Two of the cancellations (at Maryland, vs. Michigan) were due to COVID-19 issues with the opposing teams. Last year marked the first time since 1917 that the Buckeyes and Wolverines didn’t play. Ohio State is scheduled to begin spring practices March 19.
Plenty of talk recently on the value of trading cards. Here’s a look at The top ten most expensive cards that were sold in the last year:
1 Mickey Mantle (1952 Topps) $5.2-million
2 Luka Doncic (1:1 Logoman Autograph) $4.6M
3 Mike Trout (2009 Superfractor Autograph) $3.9M
4 Honus Wagner (T206 PSA 5) $3.1M
5 Mickey Mantle (1952 Topps) $2.8M
6 Honus Wagner (T206 PSA 8) $2.8M
7 Honus Wagner (T206 ‘Garagiola Wagner’) $2.5M
8 Giannis Antetokounmpo (13-14 Logoman Patch Autograph) $1.8M
9 LeBron James (03-04 Rookie Patch Autograph) $1.8M
10 Kobe Bryant (1996-97 Topps Chrome) $1.97M
As NBA All-Star Weekend wrapped up in Atlanta, An Instagram model who listed a Go Fund Me as “Yazz Theestallion” says she spent $400 to get to Atlanta, but her unemployment didn’t kick in, so she needed to raise funds to get back to New York. Once word got around, other Instagram models started to do the same thing in the hopes of gaining some extra scratch. Fortunately, those pages started to get reported as “scams” and ended up getting shut down, but we don’t know how much of the cash that was actually donated will be returned to the “donors.”
Celebrating Birthdays
Brian Bosworth – 56
Emmanuel Lewis – TV’s “Webster” is 50