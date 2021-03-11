Sports ‘n Stuff!

Season 5 of the masked singer kicked off last night with Niecy as guest host. Not sure what’s up with Nick Cannon. The first celebrity voted off the “incognito” singing competition was….The artist formerly known as ”The Snail” …Kermit The Frog! “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET on FOX!
Quinn Cook is signing a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Cook began the season with the Lakers, where he signed ahead of the 2019-20 season, but was waived before his contract became guaranteed in February.
The Kansas City Chiefs have released both of their longtime starting tackles, left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. That makes two former Browns offensive lineman cut in the last two days. Yesterday, the Giants let Kevin Zeitler go. Free agency begins on St. Patty’s day March, 17.
Things are looking good for Tiger Woods after his horrific car crash. According to Rory Mcllory – one of his PGA besties – the golf legend is doing better and could be discharged from the hospital within the next week or so. Tiger’s right leg was severely broken in the accident – requiring multiple procedures to fix the issues since.
March Madness is less than a week away with selection Sunday a little over 72 hours from now.
And the NCAA is doing all it can to ensure the tournament will not miss a beat by throwing out an even lower number.
FIVE.
As in the minimum number of healthy players (Covid-wise) a team needs to play in this year’s NCAA tournament.
NCAA senior VP of basketball said that as long as a team has five healthy players, it’s good to go. Now, if the coaching staff is decimated, that’s a whole different story…stay tuned!
Gonzaga, Michigan, Baylor and Illinois appear to have the inside track on the No. 1 seeds, while Duke and Kentucky head a longer-than-usual list of blueblood programs that struggled and need to win their conference tournaments this week to make March Madness.
In other pandemic news, In Chatsworth California a stuntman came up with a creative solution to draw in customers to his favorite restaurant, “Los Toros.” By sitting in a pool full of bean dip for a 24 hours. Apparently he wore a mask and t-shirt with the Los Toros logo on it, and even got a tattoo of the logo on his arm while he sat in the dip. When intrigued passerby stopped to see what the heck was going on, he would offer them deals and discounts. The video has been retweeted on twitter @TheJTurk
Due to the pandemic, last year we missed out on St. Patty’s day celebrations. With St. Patty’s less than one week from now, here is a list of drinks you may have forgotten about. So, If you’re craving something more than just green beer, you could kick things up a notch with a few cocktail ideas from Delish.
- Bailey’s Irish Floats– Vanilla ice cream + Guinness + Bailey’s Irish Cream + chocolate syrup = AWESOME!
- Copycat Shamrock Shake– Tastes identical, with vanilla ice cream, heavy cream, peppermint extract, and a few drops of green food coloring.
- Pot O’ Gold Shots– Lemon or pineapple Jell-O, cold whisky, Cool Whip, rainbow candy belts for decoration.
- Green Bloody MaryPot O’ Gold Shots– Tomatillos, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, jalapenos, garlic, lime juice, horseradish, kosher salt, celery seed, and – of course – vodka. All you need is a food processor!
- Whiskey Lemonade Punch– Just get some water, mint tea bags, thyme, granulated sugar, bourbon whisky, and lemon juice. Just get a pitcher!
- Shamrock SourIrish Mule– Simple syrup, with lemon & lime juice, Irish whisky, and a dash of green food coloring.
- Irish Mule – Irish whisky, ginger beer, lime juice and mint.
Tracy Morgan has his eye on a dramatic role, for once. Morgan wants to play Louis Armstrong in an upcoming biopic. You have to admit, “He sounds exactly like him and looks exactly like him.”
Just days after Kansas ousted football coach Les Miles amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female students while he was the head coach at LSU, the university also announced yesterday they were cutting loose the guy that hired him.
Jeff Long who hired Miles as KU’s coach in 2018—announced he was stepping down as athletic director yesterday. Long was starting quarterback at Ohio Wesleyan from 1978-81 and was the quarterback of Nick Turk during his “Battling Bishop” career!.
Today in Music/Pop Culture:
|1997 – Paul McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
Celebrating Birthdays today
LA Laker – Anthony Davis is 28
Johnny Knoxville – 50