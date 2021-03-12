Sports ‘n Stuff!

The Cleveland Indians traded utility infielder Mike Freeman to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday for cash. Manager Terry Francona announced the deal from the team’s year-round training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, shortly after he said reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber will start the opener at Detroit on April 1.
A recent report from the NFL shows that revenue fell from $16 billion in 2019 to $12 billion in 2020. So let’s add an extra game to the schedule & open the stadiums. New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns assuming they’ll be cleared to resume normal in-stadium business by September. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci also seems optimistic about larger numbers of fans attending sporting events during the summer and fall months.
Rob Zombie has reportedly been hired by Universal Pictures to direct a new movie based on the classic comedy series, The Munsters.
The Munsters originally aired for 70 episodes between 1964 and 1966. The original cast featured Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster, Yvonne De Carlo as Lily, The Munsters does not yet have a release date as Universal has not yet confirmed the movie’s production.
Using a combination of nine metrics, like number of Division 1 teams, performance level, championships, fan engagement, and arena capacity, wallet hub has come up with a top ten US cities for college basketball:
- Durham, North Carolina – Final score of 58.52
- Lexington, Kentucky –48
- East Lansing, Michigan –29
- Lawrence, Kansas –82
- Storrs, Connecticut –19
- Los Angeles, California –68
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina –98
- Philadelphia, PA –39
- Fayette, Mississippi –99
- Kingston, Rhode Island –89
When it comes to the “most engaged fan bases,” there was a six-way tie between Chapel Hill, Durham, Lawrence, Bloomington (Indiana), East Lansing, and College Park (Maryland). On the other side of that coin, there’s Arlington, Texas, where fans were found to be the “least engaged” – coming in at 291st on their list of cities.
With the 2021 Olympics right around the corner, Team USA Basketball is getting their team ready for action. LeBron James and Stephen Curry lead the list of 57 team USA finalists. It will be interesting to see how earns a spot on the roster to represent the country and bring home the gold. Here is the complete list
UFC boss Dana White just made an appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast and made it clear that he has no doubt that Jake Paul will lose to Ben Askren in his upcoming fight. White says “I hope you can bet on this thing because I will bet $1m that he loses this fight.”
The clip made its way to Jake and he fired back by challenging White to double his money. Taking to Twitter, the internet star wrote “Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract.”
Major League Baseball outlined a litany of experimental rules it plans to implement yesterday at different minor league levels this season, including banning some forms of defensive shifts.
The rules changes, announced by the league in anticipation of a minor league season expected to begin in May, will be studied for potential adoption in the major leagues.
Amid all his personal problems, law suits etc…Johnny Depp has been removed from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. There is however a web page Change.org that has been created with a petition entitled “We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW” and it quickly gained traction with hundreds of thousands of supporters signing it. The goal for the petition was 500,000 signatures, and now, that petition has surpassed 1,000,000 signatures, and considering Johnny Depp’s dedicated fanbase, that number will grow.
Depp’s latest movie, “city of Lies was released earlier this week. Depp plays a detective trying to solve the case of the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G.
Today is Friday, March 12, 2021
Today in Sports History
1913 – The American League approved the name change of the New York Highlanders to the Yankees.
1956 – Dick Farley (Syracuse) fouled out after playing just five minutes. It was the fastest disqualification in NBA history.
Today In Music History:
1996 – Kiss released the album, “MTV Unplugged.”
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Singer, James Taylor is 73
Former baseball star Darryl Strawberry is 59
