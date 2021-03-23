Sports ‘n Stuff!

Evander Holyfield’s team says Mike Tyson has rejected a $25 million guarantee to fight Holyfield on May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Holyfield is 58 years old while Tyson is 54. Fella’s, let it go!
It’s known that eating a healthy snack before bed can aid in your quality of sleep and digestion. But according to dietitian Tracy Lockwood Beckerman in her YouTube series, “You Versus Food,” a banana with peanut butter might be your best choice. Bananas help your muscles relax (thanks to being high in potassium and magnesium…something most of us don’t get enough of). As for nut butters, they contain tryptophan (which is known to aid sleep). The carbs in the banana actually make the tryptophan more available to your brain. According to Beckerman, it’s a “sleep aid wonder.”
All reports are showing Apple will launch its new iPhone 13 in September. This time around, buyers can expect significant upgrades including a “new processor, higher refresh rate display,” and the return of Touch ID.
More than 500 former “Jeopardy!” contestants are protesting Dr. Oz’s gig as the latest guest host. His two-week run started yesterday. The letter accuses him of “dangerous” and unresearched medical claims, including:
His authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, as well as promoting supplements that do nothing, dangerous ‘cures’ for autism, and, most recently, the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.
In response to allegations of a toxic workplace, including current and former employees claiming they faced “racism, fear and intimidation,” on the daytime talk show, The New York Times reports that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is averaging 1.5 million viewers per episode this season, “down from 2.6 million in the same period last year… The show’s loss of more than a million viewers translates to a 43 percent decline.
A 14th lawsuit alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct was filed against Deshaun Watson by a woman who says she believes the Houston Texans quarterback is a “serial predator.” That’s 14 lawsuits and 24 accusers so far. The NFL informed the Texans today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson.
With Anthony Davis sidelined, the Lakers have allowed 48.6 points in the paint compared to 45.8 last season. As great of a signing as Marc Gasol was in the offseason, he has not been helpful defensively for the roster. Gasol’s age alongside his lack of vertical ability has made it difficult to protect the paint as the Lakers’ center. The Lakers are not permitted to trade for Javale McGee, however Andre Drummond could make a huge impact if traded to the Lakers by the trade deadline. The NBA trade deadline is this Thursday March 25th 3pm.
Cavaliers Last night lost to the Sacramento Kings 119-105 and will now head out on the road for 4 games including
Chicago tomorrow at 8pm, Friday at the Lakers, Saturday at Sacramento & Monday at Utah. The Cavs are currently 16-27, good enough for the 12th spot in the East.
The current Sports Illustrated NFL power rankings are out, post free agent signing.
The Browns must have really done well in their eyes, as they have moved up to #4.
SI power Rankings:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Green Bay Packers
- Cleveland Browns
- Buffalo Bills
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Seattle Seahawks
- New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins
Today is Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Today in Sports History
1971 – The Boston Patriots officially announced their name would change to the New England Patriots.
1972 – Evil Knievel broke 93 bones after successfully jumping 35 cars.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Singer Chaka Khan – 68
Jason Kidd – 48 Kidd was a ten-time NBA All-Star, a five-time All-NBA First Team member, and a nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. He’s also a two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner during his pro career, as part of Team USA in 2000 and 2008. He was inducted as a player into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.