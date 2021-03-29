Sports ‘n Stuff

NFL Owners are scheduled to decide on whether to approve the expansion of a 17 game regular season during their virtual league meetings Tuesday and Wednesday. The league last increased to a 16-game regular season in 1978.
Houston’s ‘Mattress Mack’ is at it again. Known for his crazy bets on everything from baseball to the Super Bowl. This time, He’s dropping a $1-million bet on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA Tournament. If he wins? He’ll take home a cool $9-million.
I guess the latest craze in Hollywood is breaking in to storage units.
Thieves recently hit Beyoncé’s storage units in Los Angeles walked away with luxury handbags and dresses worth more than $1 million, according to a report from TMZ.
Three storage units were burglarized twice by thieves earlier this month, Los Angeles police said.
A storage space belonging to Miley Cyrus was hit in January. Thieves made away with clothes, photographs and other valuables.
In MLB news:
THREE Opening Day starters all hail from the same high school: Harvard-Westlake in LA.
- Jack Flaherty – Picked up in 2014 by the Cardinals, he was the 34th overall selection. He also finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 2019, and he has snagged a 3.37 ERA in four seasons.
- Max Fried – In 2012, Fried went seventh overall to the Padres. In 2020, he finished fifth in the NL Cy Young race, but since his debut, Fried has gone 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA.
- Lucas Giolito – Also in 2012, Giolito went 16th to the Nationals and he’ll start for the White Sox against the Angels in Anaheim…about 50 miles from his alma mater this Thursday. He’s recorded a 3.43 ERA in the past two years, and aside from tossing a no-hitter last August he’s earned American League Cy Young votes each year.
The Tribe opens the season this Thursday in Detroit. Reigning Cy Young winner Shane Bieber goes for the good guys. First pitch scheduled at 1:10.
Cavs lost a heartbreaker on Saturday at the Buzzer in Sacramento but are back in action tonight as they take on the Utah Jazz. Cleveland, 17-29 is a 16 point road dog.
Looks like “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic and his husband, Dillon Passage are staying together for now. In case you missed it, Dillon had announced that they were splittsville. But now says they’re staying together “so things don’t get complicated.” Dillon and Joe got married in November 2017 – two months after Joe’s husband, Travis Maldanado, died in an accidental shooting.
Time for another boxing comeback. This time it’s Oscar De La Hoya, as he confirmed during a Friday press conference that he’s planning to make his boxing comeback July 3 as part of a multi-fight deal with Triller. Not sure who he will be fighting but we do know that just last May De La Hoya called former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. De La Hoya is 48.
However…
The trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is close to being finalized for UFC 264 on July 10,
The Rosebud Motel from the Emmy-winning tv show “Schitt’s Creek” has hit the market. It’s actually the Hockley Motel in Ontario. The property has been listed for just under $1-point-59-million.
Miller Lite has come up with an interesting way to try and replicate the experience with its new limited-edition “Bar Smells” candle line. The new candles come in three scents:
- Dive Bar – features top notes of “aromatic tobacco” with a mix of yeasty brew, musk and pine
- Game Day Bar – combines the smell of peanuts and jalapeno with an added touch of leather scent
- Beer Garden – combines scents of green moss, sunscreen and warm pretzels. It will cost you $20 per candle but all of the proceeds go to the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild Foundation.
Today is Monday March 29th
On this day in Sports ’n Stuff
Today in 1976 – Indiana finished the season undefeated as national champions in the NCAA tournament led Bobby Knight (born in Massillon, grew up in Orville).
Today in 1886, the first batch of Coca-Cola was brewed over a backyard fire in Atlanta Georgia.
1987 – Hulk Hogan took 11 minutes, 43 seconds to pin Andre the Giant in front of 93,136 at Wrestlemania III fans at the Silverdome in Pontiac, MI.
Today in 1992, Presidential candidate Bill Clinton admitted to using Marijuana, but said he didn’t inhale.
Today in 1978, the series finale of “The Carol Burnett Show,” a two-hour special featuring highlights of her show, which had run for 11 seasons, aired on CBS.
Celebrity Birthdays
Eric Idle is 78 “Monty Python”
NBA Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 76
John Poppe – “Blues Traveler” is 54