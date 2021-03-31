Sports ‘n Stuff!

This year, NBC will be televising the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in the same month. This time, with an extra week in the regular season, the Super Bowl will land in the middle Sunday of the Winter Olympics, in Beijing. That’s what will happen in February 2022, with NBC carving out a large chunk of that middle Sunday, February 13, for Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles. How could the Winter Olympics compete with the Super Bowl?
“Godzilla Vs. Kong” is primed to pound the box office this weekend. Who wins?
- Size – Kong is a touch smaller, but neither has a “clear advantage” here.
- Fighting Ability – Godzilla gets the edge with the lethal power of his tail that he can whip around.
- Land Skill – On land, Kong is faster and more agile…and he’s got the ability to use tools and weapons.
- Bite – Both would be “gnarly,” but give Kong the advantage here.
- Defense – The edge goes to Godzilla, with his thick scaly skin and spikes. Kong’s land agility is formidable, though.
Hopefully Kong does better this week than Stipe Miocic did last weekend in UFC 260.
A mafia fugitive has been arrested in the Dominican Republic after police found him on a YouTube cooking channel. Authorities recognized his tattoos, which were visible in the videos despite his face being covered. He’s been wanted for allegedly trafficking cocaine since 2014.
The Utah Jazz’s team charter plane had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff on yesterday after running into a flock of birds that resulted in engine issues. The Jazz were en route to Memphis, where they play the Grizzlies on Wednesday evening.
Woodstock Brewing has created a new IPA called “Emotional Support Beer”, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity. They partnered with Floyd Hayes, the man who trying to register a pint of beer as an emotional support animal in early 2020. The beer is already sold out in some locations, but they plan to make the beer an annual release, supporting a different charity each year. As long as it’s in the name of charity!
NASA is partnering with Aerion to develop a new supersonic passenger jet. Reportedly, the “high-Mach” Aerion AS3 that’s being proposed would be able to hit speeds of Mach 3.5…with the potential of getting passengers from New York City to London in just one hour. Currently, the AS2 is slated to start production in 2023, which is a plane that has a possible maximum speed of 1,074 miles per hour.
The NCAA Men’s Final Four or the Gonzaga Invitational is set:
First game is Saturday at 5:15 Baylor is favored over Houston by 5pts.
8:35 nightcap Gonzaga -14 vs. 11 seed UCLA
Championship game is Monday April 5, 9pm
A pediatric dentist says these candies should be no-nos for the kiddos this Easter. Sticky sweets, including Sour Patch Kids, gummies, fruit snacks, Skittles and jelly beans are at the top. They warn that sticky candy is some of the worst for your teeth because it’s tough to remove and stays on the teeth longer, which raises the risk for cavities. Another no-no? Lollipops and hard candies, since they last longer in the mouth and “create a breeding ground for cavities.”
Today is Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Today in Sports History
1906 – The Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was founded to set rules in amateur sports. The organization became the National Collegiate Athletic Association, NCAA in 1910.
1931 – Knute Rockne died in a plane crash.
1973 – Muhammad Ali wore a $10000 robe with “The Peoples Champion” inscribed on it. Ali lost the fight to Ken Norton. Elvis Presley had given the robe to Ali on January 2, 1971.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Shirley Jones – 87 Singer, Actress (“The Partridge Family”)
Christopher Walken – 78 – Actor (“The Deerhunter,” “Pulp Fiction”)
Angus Young – 66 (guitar – “AC/DC”)