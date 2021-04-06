Sports ‘n Stuff

Coors Field in Denver is expected to host this year’s All-Star Game after the MLB opted to move the game out of Atlanta due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month. This year’s All-Star Game originally was scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park, home of the Braves. However, on April 2, MLB announced that it decided to move the game out of Atlanta due to a new Georgia law that has civil rights groups concerned about its potential to restrict voting access for people of color.
North Carolina promoted longtime assistant Hubert Davis to replace Roy Williams as the Tar Heels’ new head basketball coach after the university’s board of trustees approve his contract last night.
Davis has been an assistant coach under Williams for the past nine seasons in Chapel Hill and was one of the favorites immediately after the job opened. Davis played for Dean Smith at North Carolina from 1988 to 1992 before being a first-round NBA draft pick by the New York Knicks. He spent 12 seasons in the NBA with six different organizations. Davis also spent time as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.
A New Reddit thread recently asked, “What if you could make new slogans for big brands?”
Here are some of the responses:
“Hot Pockets,” – Every bite is a different temperature.
“Taco Bell” – You can make 32 different things with these five ingredients.
“Q-tip” – Listen, from a liability standpoint, we have to tell you to not to stick this in you ears. But we’re not your mother. You do what the F! you want!
“Staples” – No one actually works here.
“Nike” – Let’s face it, you’re not going to actually do it.
.”Facebook” – Making it easier to stalk people sine 2004.
“Viagra” – Try it, how hard can it be?
A couple of days ago, a server at a Kansas City restaurant used social media to call out Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill for being a bad tipper. The now removed post shows no tip being left on a $65 tab. That tweet caught the eye of Hill, who immediately responded with, “I let my girl do all that. Trust me. If you did a good job, she would have tipped you.”
Soon, it’ll be 10 years since “Game of Thrones” first premiered – and HBO is ready to celebrate. The network has announced The Iron Anniversary, a month-long celebration of the beloved fantasy series’ 10th anniversary. There’s already an interactive “GoT” spotlight page on HBO Max, and there’s also some special new merch on the way. Don’t miss the “Game of Thrones” MaraThrone on April 10th, when the first season will stream on HBO2… and you can also watch more on HBO Max.
Aaron Rodgers is this week’s host of “Jeopardy!”… and he’s really enjoying the gig. So much so, that the Green Bay Packers quarterback says he’s down to host the game show full-time! Even if he has to shave his beard and mustache.
It was only a matter of time. Lewis Freese is making history as the first male finalist in the history of “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s” annual Swim Search. Freese is one of six male finalists. Since 1964, the issue has been published every February. Starting 2019, the issue was made available in May.
Yougov recently asked Americans to pick their favorite beer from a list of 75 popular brews. Here’s what they came up with;
- Guinness
- Heineken
- Corona Extra
- Samuel Adams
- Budweiser
- Blue Moon
- Coors
- Modelo
- Miller High Life
- Stella Artois
Today is Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Today in Sports History
1896 – The first modern Olympic Games began in Athens, Greece.
1973 – U.S. President Nixon threw out the first pitch of the season at a California Angels game. It was the first time that a U.S. President had performed the ceremonial activity in a city other than Washington, DC.
1987 – Sugar Ray Leonard took the middleweight title from Marvin Hagler.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Billy Dee Williams is 84 (“Star Wars” film franchise, “Brian’s Song,” “Nighthawks,” “The Last Angry Man,” “Carter’s Army,” Tim Burton’s “Batman,” “The Ladies Man,” “Diary of a Single Mom,” “NCIS”)
Paul Rudd is 52 (“Sisters,” “Clueless,” “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “I Love You, Man,” “Dinner for Schmucks,” “Our Idiot Brother,” “Wanderlust,” “This Is 40,” “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War”)