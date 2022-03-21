Sports ‘n Stuff 3/21/22

follow JT on
“Maury” has been canceled after 31 seasons. The show debuted in 1991 as “The Maury Povich Show”. Maury himself doesn’t have another gig lined up, because he’s retiring. He’s 83 years old.
By the time the first round of the NCAA Tournament ended on Friday, every single bracket filled out on every major site had been busted. The loss of Kentucky at the hands of St. Peter’s was the big one and was just the 10th instance in NCAA Tournament history that at 15-seed whacked a 2-seed. Other bracket-busters included:
- Richmond (12) taking down Iowa (5)
- Michigan (11) beating Colorado State (6)
- Iowa State (11) topping Wisconsin (3)
- Miami (10) knocking out Auburn (2)
Urban Meyer’s time with the Jaguars left us with bizarre stories of him kicking players and receiving lap dances form woman who weren’t his wife, but now we have a report most head scratching, claiming Meyer was so uninformed with NFL football, that he wasn’t aware of the league’s biggest stars.
The Athletic released a story today detailing numerous occasions where Meyer was trying to figure out who the best players on opposing teams were, in once instance stating “Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams? I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.” Who doesn’t know who Aaron Donald is?
Urban Meyer is back with the Ohio State football program, and with Buckeyes athletics as a whole, assisting as a board member with THE Foundation, a group designed to get student-athletes more name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities.
John Travolta just got his license to fly 737’s. He adds that to his list of 747 and 707 licenses. The 68-year-old actor has a fleet of planes, including a Bombardier Challenger 601, a Boeing 707-138B, and an Eclipse 500. Travolta lives in a private aviation community in Florida that has a full-sized runway. He parks his jets the same we we park our cars.
NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Cole Custer…. did not finish ends up number 34. William Byron is your winner
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to sit out the remainder of this season.
He hadn’t played at all this season after undergoing offseason foot surgery. A torn right lateral meniscus cost him all but 24 games of his rookie season, though he still averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He managed to largely avoid injury in his sophomore campaign and was fantastic, posting 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He was drafted in 2019.
LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA’s career scoring list Saturday night, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Washington.
He now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone’s total of 36,928. James finished the game with 38, giving him 36,947 for his career. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his 20 seasons. James has a chance to break that record next year, if he’s healthy enough.
James is in town tonight as the Cavs host the Lakers.
Ohio State Women’s basketball In their first March Madness game since 2018, the No. 6 seed Buckeyes earned a first-round win on Saturday afternoon as they defeated No. 11 seed Missouri State, 63-56, in a game played at LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Ohio State will now prepare to play in the second round tonight at 7pm against No. 3 seed LSU on its home court.
The Ohio State women’s hockey team won the Buckeyes’ first-ever NCAA title on the ice on Sunday by defeating Minnesota Duluth, 3-2, in the Frozen Four final at Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena.
Ohio State women’s basketball team
Today is Monday, March 21, 2022
Today in Sports History
1968 – The new American League franchise in Kansas City, MO, took the nickname Royals.
33 years ago – In 1989, “Sports Illustrated” reported allegations that Pete Rose bet on baseball. It took him until 2004 to admit it. Now he’s banned from the Baseball Hall of Fame, but still hoping they’ll restore his eligibility one day.
1994 – Michael Jordan was cut from the White Sox roster and was sent to their minor league club.
Celebrating a birthday and a belated birthday today
Mathew Broderick is 60
Kurt Russell turned 71 on St. Patrick’s day last Thursday.