Sports ‘n Stuff! 3/23/22

In a new study, the best pizza cities in the U.S. were found to be Detroit and Cleveland. Chicago came in 14th . . . and New York came in 22nd. It also found that Ohio is the best state for pizza.
In the end, the Top 15 pizza cities in the U.S. are all in the Eastern half of the country, with Detroit and Cleveland being #1 and #2.
Columbus, Ohio is third on the list . . . and with two of the Top Three cities, Ohio was named the Best STATE for pizza.
March Madness will heat up again tomorrow, with the start of the Sweet 16. So a recent poll set out to determine who has the CRAZIEST fans.
For the WILDEST student sections, Duke came in at #1, followed by Florida, Arizona, Florida State, and Gonzaga. Duke was also named the LOUDEST student section, just ahead of Florida State, Arizona, Kentucky, and Kansas.
Duke was also #1 among the BEST DRESSED student sections, ahead of Florida State, Arizona, Clemson, and Florida.
As for the QUIETEST student sections, BYU took the top spot, just ahead of Cornell . . . Saint Mary’s . . . La Salle . . . and Utah.
The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package of draft picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN.
Meanwhile, Mary Kay Cabot tweeted that Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t slammed the door shut on a return to the Browns but it’s unlikely at this point.
Singer/Rapper Pitbull has announced that he’s retiring from the music industry. The 41 year old apparently said,
“As we get older, there are phases of life that we enter into, and being a rapper-producer-actor just isn’t fun anymore.” How soon till the next farewell tour or reunion tour happens. The Cleveland
Random fact of the Day:
Paul McCartney earned $7 million the entire time The Beatles were together . . . and has earned more than $1.2 billion since.
Have you ever thought about having a beer for breakfast? The folks at Guinness have introduced Guinness Breakfast Tea Amber.
It’s made from regular Irish Breakfast Tea and a beer base from Guinness’ American Amber Ale and is 4.8% ABV. It’s being sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans
It’s Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary this summer and to commemorate the occasion the company is providing employees with new uniforms. There will be new T-shirts featuring Taco Bell’s signature colors and a unique take on the logo.
there’s also an “anniversary-inspired meal’ that’s available now for order on the website and app that goes for $8.99 and includes a bean burrito, black-bean crunchwrap supreme, spicy potato soft taco and cinnamon twists. It’s served with a large unsweetened iced tea.
Jose Ramirez had a 2 run homer and The Cleveland Guardians beat the Padres 6-1 yesterday in Cactus League play.
They are taking on the Dodgers today.
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to rule tweaks that will expand rosters, place an automatic runner on second base during extra innings and allow pitchers to remain in the lineup after they have been replaced on the mound, an industry source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.
The last of those changes will make it a lot easier for the LA Angels to keep Shohei Octane’s bat in the lineup on his start days.
