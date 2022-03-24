Sports ‘n Stuff! 3/24/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
A woman on Reddit says she was talking to her dad about gas prices recently, and that led to him telling her about these amazing “biscuits” he picks up at the local gas station every time he goes. He’s been grabbing them for about 20 years.
She was curious, so he brought her a pack. She looked it over, and told him that they were clearly DOG TREATS. He was shocked, and said he doesn’t know if he’ll keep eating them, because they “don’t taste the same now that he knows.”
Thursday’s Random Fact:
The guy who started the tradition of holding up “John 3:16” signs at football games in the 1980s is now serving three life sentences . . . for taking a maid hostage at a hotel.
Gospel of John considered the central doctrines of christianity.
Chapter 3, verse 16 says “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Greater Cleveland sports awards were held last night at Quicken loans Arena
Myles Garrett was named pro athlete of the year
CC Sabathia Lifetime Achievement award.
Earlier this week, a guy pulled a gun on Mike Tyson at a comedy club in Hollywood — and challenged Tyson to a fight. video footage shows the scene — and shows that Tyson refused to fight the guy and ended up hugging it out before the guy left. Iron Mike must be getting Mellow ever since he go into the cannabis business.
Brittney Griner, a veteran player for the Phoenix Mercury who also plays for a Russian team in the off season was arrested near Moscow sometime in February for allegedly smuggling vape cartridges containing hashish oil into the country. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Now, After more than three weeks of detention in Russia, they have finally been granted consular access. Embassy officials were able to check on her condition & they will continue to work closely with her legal team. The Olympic gold medalist is scheduled to appear at a hearing on May 19.
The set of irons and wedges used by Tiger Woods during the Tiger Slam went up for auction Wednesday.
Bidding will close April 9, coinciding with the final round of the Masters. They are expected to fetch well over $1million.
The clubs were first bought in 2010 by Houston businessman Todd Brock, who’s publicly acknowledging for the first time that he is the owner of the clubs. He has kept them in a frame in his office since purchasing them.
So, why is he selling them now? He wants someone else to enjoy them. Or just really needs the money!
Conor McGregor was pulled over by police before being arrested for reckless driving Tuesday. Police seized his Bentley Continental GT, but it was returned after McGregor was released on bail. If found guilty he could pay a fine and serve up to 6 months in jail.
McGregor was the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2021 with $180 million in total earnings, per Forbes, although $158 million of that came from endorsements and investments outside of the Octagon. He competed in two fights last year, both losses to Dustin Poirier.
NCAA Tournament action resumes tonight
The Sweet 16
#1 Gonzaga vs. #4 Arkansas at 7:10
#2 Villanova takes on #11 Michigan at 7:30
#2 Duke vs. #3 Texas Tech 9:39
#1 Arizona vs. #5 Houston 9:59
The Cavaliers are back in action tonight as they travel North to take on the Raptors
Tip off is at 7:30. The Cavs have a one game lead and tie breaker over Toronto and now trail the Bulls by 1 game 5th place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs will host the Chicago Bulls Saturday night.
Today is Thursday, March 24, 2022
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
64 years ago – In 1958, at age 23, Elvis Presley was inducted into the Army in Memphis, Tennessee, and given the serial number 53310761.
50 years ago – In 1972, “The Godfather” was released starring Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son Michael Corleone and our man Gianni Russo as Carlo Rizzi.
1975 – Muhammad Ali knocked out Chuck Wepner in the 15th round to retain the world heavyweight title. The fight was at the Richfield Coliseum. Wepner went the distance. This is was the motivation for the movie “Rocky.”
Celebrating Birthdays today:
2 time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is 46
Jim Parsons is 49. Sheldon on “The Big Bang Theory”.
The Undertaker WWE superstar. Real Name: Mark Calaway is 57.