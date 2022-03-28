Sports ‘n Stuff 3/28/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Unless you sleep under a rock you haven’t heard that Will Smith smacked Chris Rock for telling an off color joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith during the Oscar’s last night. Smith went on to win the Oscar for his role in “King Richard” and apparently Rock isn’t pressing charges but there is no telling if Will will be forced to move to Bel Air to live with his rich relatives.
A new study found your co-workers might actually like to hear your thoughts on how BAD they are at their job . . . as long as it’s “constructive” criticism. It found most people are more receptive to feedback than you think. But we usually don’t say anything, because we don’t like confrontation, and don’t want to seem rude.
Now rather than have Brian slap me like Will Smith did to Chris Rock, I’ll just say…Great job today Brian!
HBO hard knocks preseason reality TV show basically will feature the Pettroit Lions next fall. Wonder if Baker Mayfield might be there starting quarterback by then.
And just like that, we’ve got the NCAA Men’s Final Four set and ready to rock. This Saturday, the matchups will be…
- 6:09PM ET – Villanova (2) vs Kansas (1) – Kansas -4 and over/under 132.5
- 8:49PM ET – North Carolina (8) Vs Duke (2) – Duke – 4 and over/under 150.5
An early look gives Kansas the edge and worth taking the points and the under, and Duke covering the four points.
Random fact of the Day…
The Mr. Olympia bodybuilding competition has only had 16 different men win in its 57 years. The most famous winner is Arnold Schwarzenegger . . . he won it seven times between 1970 and 1980.
The 94th Academy Award ran three and a half hours last night. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall were the hosts. But Chris Rock was the biggest hit.
Here are the winners of the 2022 Oscars:
Best Picture: “Coda”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Encanto”
Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, “Coda”
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Best Documentary Feature: “Summer of Soul”
Best Documentary (Short Subject): “The Queen of Basketball”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “Coda”
Best Original Screenplay: “Belfast”
Best International Film: “Drive My Car” (Japan)
Best Film Editing: “Dune”
Best Costume Design: “Cruella”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Best Visual Effects: “Dune”
Best Sound: “Dune”
Best Production Design: “Dune”
Best Cinematography: “Dune”
Best Original Score: “Dune”
Best Original Song: “No Time to Die” (by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) . . . from “No Time to Die”
Best Short Film (Animated): “The Windshield Wiper”
Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Long Goodbye”
Meanwhile, the Razzies announced among others, Worst Actor: LeBron James, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
From our man, Timmy Lang on the Nascar circuit.
Cole Custer at the “Circuit of the America’s, the 6th race of the season saw Ross Chastain take the checkered flag for his 1st career Nascar cup win. Cole started in 3rd place but ended a disappointing 23rd.
The hot new trend at gyms is . . . making sure you’re relaxed and NOT breaking a sweat. A new report found gyms are offering more MELLOW workout classes as the pandemic eases.
They’re seeing more demand for gentle workouts . . . things like guided meditation and easy yoga. And more gyms are adding dedicated “recovery” rooms too, with things like loungers and personal massagers.
Cavs in action tonight will try to snap a 3 game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic at 7pm. Pre game at 6:30 on News Talk 1480 WHBC.
Today is Monday, March 28, 2022
21 days until Tax Day, which is on Monday April 18th this year
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
45 years ago – In 1977, “Rocky” won Best Picture at the Oscars.
36 years ago – In 1986, more than 6,000 radio stations of all formats simultaneously played “We are the world” at 10:15 A.M. Eastern Time.
26 years ago – In 1996, Phil Collins announced that he was leaving Genesis to concentrate on his solo career.
Genesis over the weekend in London performed their final concert of all time.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Lada Gaga is 36
Vince Vaughn is 52. “Swingers” legend. He’s also amazing in “Wedding Crashers”, “Old School”, “Dodgeball”, “Anchorman”, “Be Cool”, “Starsky & Hutch” and “The Break-Up”.