Sports ‘n Stuff 3/31/22

With seven games left before the playoffs, the Lakers are currently on the outside looking in for a play-in spot for the postseason…. Back in September, a gambler put $10K on the Lakers missing the playoffs. At that time, the Lakers were the betting favorite to win the Western Conference, and the odds of them not even making the playoffs were set at +1,600. Now, so that $10K bet has a legit shot at a $160K payoff.
WWE will begin talent tryouts Wednesday for 45 current and former college athletes, including 19 football players, as part of WrestleMania Week in the Dallas area.
WrestleMania 38 takes place Saturday and Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Now that Live Wrestling is back, you may want to invest in the WWE:
The stock has been doing well — up about 183% over the past five years, nearly doubling the S&P 500‘s return over the same period.
Since its initial public offering in 1999, WWE’s outstanding share count has steadily risen from roughly 58 million basic shares to more than 78 million in 2019.
WWE has about $250 million remaining to continue share repurchases.
All told, the company returned $202 million in capital to shareholders in 2021, or 4% of its current $4.7 billion market cap.
Bruce Arians is stepping down after three seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach and moving into a front-office role with the organization, the team announced Wednesday night.
It makes you wonder if it is one of the reasons that Tom Brady un-retired.
Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as head coach.
Bruce Willis is retiring from acting.
He has been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder.
The family released a joint statement, calling this “a really challenging time.”
Before this announcement, Willis was reportedly having cognitive issues while on the set of recent films.
Memo to Chris Rock…..NO “Notebook” jokes!
Speaking of Chris Rock, his first live performances since the infamous Oscars last sunday were last night as he briefly spoke about the incident. Ticket sales have boomed do to the incident and Rock has added a second show in Cleveland June 17 at the Connor Palace Theater.
A stress management app looked through its data, and found that the most stressful hour of the week is different for men and women.
For the average woman, it’s 7:00 p.m. on a Monday or Tuesday.
For the average man, it’s 8:00 p.m. on Friday.
It also found women are 5% more stressed out than men in general.
‘N SYNC teased on Twitter that “Something is Coming”, but they didn’t say what. Fans are hoping it’s a reunion.
‘N Sync hasn’t released new music since they went on a “hiatus” in 2002.
With the New Kids on the Block currently on tour as are the Backstreet Boys, New Edition and others, not hard to believe.
Speaking of the Back Street Boys, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys along with Massillon’s Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees will be in concert at Canton’s Centennial Plaza Saturday, July 9. Tickets on Sale at Mix 941.com
Undermanned Cavs lost to the Mavs 120-112 last night and now have dropped 4 of their last 5 games.
Cleveland will take on the Hawks in Atlanta tonight and are an early 6 point road dog.
Today is Thursday, March 31, 2022
Today in Sports History
1906 – The Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States was founded to set rules in amateur sports. The organization became the National Collegiate Athletic Association in 1910.
1931 – Knute Rockne died in a plane crash. Rockne won 3 title in 13 years at Notre Dame.
1973 – Muhammad Ali wore a $10000 robe with “The Peoples Champion” inscribed on it. Ali lost the fight to Ken Norton. Elvis Presley had given the robe to Ali on January 2, 1971.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Shirley Jones is 88 (“The Partridge Family”)
Gabe Kaplan is 77 (“Welcome Back Kotter”)
Rhea Perlman is 74 ( Carla on ”Cheers”)
And a Mic Drop Birthday
Christopher Walken is 79