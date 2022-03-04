Sports ‘n Stuff 3/4/22

follow JT on
Chris Olave was clocked at 4.26 seconds in the 40 yesterday at the NFL combine, which would have been the fastest time of any Ohio State player in the history of the NFL Combine. But hours later, Olave’s time was updated to an official 4.39 seconds – 0.13 seconds slower.
Is Wordle getting old? Well, Netflix is launching your new obsession on April 1st.
It’s a daily interactive trivia series called “Trivia Quest”.
Each episode features 24 questions, 12 standard and 12 “hard”. The categories are science, history, entertainment,
sports, art, and geography.
Two days ahead of his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University, Coach Mike Krzyzewski (the face of the Blue Devils men’s basketball program for over four decades) met with media members on Thursday to discuss his upcoming retirement. He said he won’t have anything to do with the program when he retires after this season.
Coach K led the Blue Devils to 35 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12 Final Fours and five national titles. In his 47 year head coaching career & has compiled a 1,196-365 record (.766 winning percentage).
No. 7 Duke will host rival North Carolina in both teams’ regular-season finale at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday in what is expected to be one of the most electric atmospheres of the 2021-2022 college basketball season.
A new survey asked people what types of photos they store the most. ( And NUDES did not make the Top 10 . . . surprisingly.)
The most popular answer was FAMILY photos, followed by travel . . . pets . . . landscapes or scenery . . . friends . . . “random screenshots” . . . selfies . . . food . . . “work-related content” . . . and memes or GIFs.
97% of adults keep at least some photos stored on their phones or in the cloud . . . and on average, people go through their old photos ONCE A MONTH.
And 70% of us just keep transferring old images to new devices without ever going through and filtering or organizing them.
The NFL and NFLPA has suspended all COVID-19 protocols. That means no more masks in the facilities & no more mandatory testing. The league has cited decreasing spread as the main reason and although they may revisit that later on, all protocols have been stopped.
Browns watch:
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The Dallas Cowboys are likely to release Wide Receiver Amari Cooper by the start of the new league year.
Cooper is due to make $20 million in base salary that becomes fully guaranteed on March 20. Releasing him would save the Cowboys $16 million in cap space.
Friday’s Random Fact:
Approximately 80% of NFL players go broke within three years of retirement.
Mountain Dew just unveiled a new drink called “LEGEND,” and it’s only available at Buffalo Wild Wings.
They say it was, quote, “inspired by the blackberry flavor craze” . . . which is a thing, apparently.
It combines the flavor of original Mountain Dew with, quote, “notes of blackberry, citrus, and ginger.” It’s available at a few Buffalo Wild Wings already, and should be at all their locations by mid-May.
If you’re a collector, here is a list of Sports Cards:
10 Most Valuable Baseball Rookie Cards of the 1990s
10. 1995 Bowman’s Best #7 Andruw JonesRaw: $15
PSA 9: $50
PSA 10: $300
9. 1990 Leaf #300 Frank Thomas
Raw: $20
PSA 9: $50
PSA 10: $250
8. 1997 Bowman Chrome #212 Roy Halladay
Raw: $15
PSA 9: $100
PSA 10: $1,000
7. 1995 Bowman’s Best #2 Vladimir Guerrero
Raw: $20
PSA 9: $100
PSA 10: $900
6. 1992 Fleer Update #U-92 Mike Piazza
Raw: $60
PSA 9: $100
PSA 10: $400
5. 1997 Bowman Chrome #182 Adrian Beltre
Raw: $35
PSA 9: $120
PSA 10: $500
4. 1992 Bowman #302 Mariano Rivera
Raw: $80
PSA 9: $185
PSA 10: $900
3. 1994 SP #15 Alex Rodriguez
Raw: $20
PSA 9: $380
PSA 10: $7,500
2. 1997 Ultra #518 David Arias (Big Poppy) Ortiz
Still known as David Arias when his rookie cards were printed,
Raw: $120
PSA 9: $400
PSA 10: $2,000
1. 1993 SP #279 Derek Jeter
Raw: $300
PSA 9: $8,500
PSA 10: N/A
Today is Friday, March 4, 2022
Today in Sports History
32 years ago – In 1990, Loyola Marymount University basketball star Hank Gathers died after collapsing on the court during a game. He had begun easing his heart medication dosages because he said it was sapping his strength.
1993 – ESPN formed “The V Foundation” with Jim Valvano.
1993 – In New York, the first ESPY Awards were held.
Celebrating Birthday’s today:
Ray “Boom Boom ” Mancini is 61. WBA lightweight champ in the ’80s.
Catherine O’Hara is 68. Eugene Levy’s wife on “Schitt’s Creek”. She was also the mom in “Beetlejuice” and the “Home Alone” movies, and Cookie in “Best in Show”.
(1888 – 1931) Legendary Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne born on todays date in 1888. Died in a plane crash in 1931 in Kansas.