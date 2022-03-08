Sports ‘n Stuff 3/8/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Today, Major League Baseball announced it was creating a fund which is aimed at specifically helping workers who would have worked at Arizona and Florida Spring Training games, many of which have been cancelled.
will be available to all part-time and seasonal workers, including (but not limited to) concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and general ballpark and game operators. An additional fund will be created by MLB and teams for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed Regular Season games with details to be announced at a future date.
Oklahoma will dedicate a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield on April 23 following its spring game, the university announced Monday.
“I’m a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU,” Mayfield said in a statement. “It’s humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can’t wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football.”
The two sides were meeting today to try to end the lockout and save a 162 game season. If not resolved, it will lead to more cancellations.
The controversy surrounding trainer Bob Baffert has continued since Medina Spirit’s post-Kentucky Derby drug test turned up positive for betamethasone. In recent weeks, the case has been active in multiple jurisdictions, from federal court to the Kentucky stewards.
Baffert could face a 90 day suspension.
If Baffert has to serve the 90-day ban, he would be required under California rules to disperse his stable at Santa Anita and give up his stall space. The trainer’s lawyers have said such a suspension would put him out of business.
WNBA star Brittney Griner is being detained in Russia. The athlete, who plays center for the Pheonix Mercury, was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport after officials from the Russian Customs Service found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
Apparently “a working dog from the Sheremetyevo customs canine department detected the possible presence of narcotic substances” in the basketball star’s luggage as she attempted to pass through security screening.
Thousands of fans and Griner’s family are pleading with Russian authorities to bring the 31-year-old back home safely amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
During the WNBA off-season., Griner has been playing with the Russian women’s basketball team.
Griner is currently being held on drug charges. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison in Russia.
A guy in Texas was sick of telemarketers calling. So last year, he started suing them for breaking the law. And in 11 months, he’s made $75,000 in settlements.
He works as a financial consultant, and says ignoring random calls isn’t an option for him. He has to answer them even though they’re spam calls half the time.
He tried adding his number to the Do Not Call list, and filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau. But that didn’t do any good.
So last April, he sued one of the companies that kept calling him . . . and WON. Or technically, they settled. They had to, because he showed they were violating something called the Federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
So after that, he kept doing it. And in the last 11 months, he’s filed 50 more lawsuits . . . and made 75 GRAND in settlements.
Top 5 Things That Are Almost as Annoying as Telemarketers
- The “1-877-Kars-4-Kids” song.
- The NFL overtime rule.
- People who wear their sweaters tucked in.
- People who won’t pass in the passing lane.
- Plastic bags that fly beneath our car when we’re driving. And don’t come out.
Aaron Rodgers has decided he will return to the Packers for the 2022 season, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
The sides are working on a new contract that is said to be a 4 year $200 million deal.
It would lower his salary-cap figure for the 2022 season while locking up Rodgers, 38, well into his 40s.
The 57th Annual ACM Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, went down last night at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, and it was certainly a huge night for music.
Airing for the first time on Amazon Prime, the show aired without commercial interruptions, and it was jampacked with entertainment.
Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of the Year for the first time.
Morgan Wallen won Album of the Year, with Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more among the other winners.
The owner of a Rolex lost at the Women’s SEC Championship Game in Nashville on Saturday wanted it back, badly. That owner, by the way, is Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari. Coach Cal went to the game to show support for the ladies and lost his watch in the process. Calipari says the watch “popped off his wrist” when he “threw his hands up in the air celebrating.” He also said, it’s his “lucky watch” and he was offering a reward if the watch was found. The word got out, and the watch was found and returned, by women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy, no less. Now, about that reward.
Defensive end Dominique Robinson has reportedly met with the San Francisco 49ers at the NFL Scouting Combine, per TheSFNiners.
The 49ers could be looking to add some pass-rushing depth in the draft. Arden Key is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, and there is always uncertainty surrounding the oft-injured veteran, Dee Ford.
Robinson, a wideout turned pass rusher, registered 28 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks through 12 game appearances as a senior in 2021 at Miami of Ohio.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-5 and 253-pound Robinson had a 40-time of 4.72 seconds, a vertical jump of 41 inches, and a broad jump of 121 inches. Other measurables for Robinson include an arm length of 33.25 inches and hands measuring 9.75 inches.
Robinson is from Canton, OH. He earned a pre-draft grade of 6.3 from NFL.com, which equates to an “eventual strong starter,” per the site’s 8-point grading scale.
The Cavs are back in action tonight in Indy to take on the Pacers. Tip off is at 7pm
The Cavaliers are currently 37-27 and in 6th place in the Eastern Conference.
Today is Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Today in Sports History
1930 – The New York Yankees signed Babe Ruth to a two-year contract worth $160,000. That’s equivalent to more than $1.3 million per year today.
1971 – “The Fight of the Century” Joe Frazier retained his world heavyweight championship by defeating Muhammad Ali in a 15-round decision. It was Ali’s first loss in 32 professional fights.
29 years ago – In 1993, “Beavis and Butt-Head” premiered on MTV as a series. Two shorts aired from September to November in 1992.
2006 – NFL owners and the players’ union agreed on a union proposal which extended the collective bargaining agreement for six years.
Celebrity Birthdays
The last living member of The Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz is 77
NFL champ Hines Ward is 46 (The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft, and over 14 seasons, he became the team’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdown receptions. Ward was voted MVP of Super Bowl XL.
Off the gridiron, he also took the trophy in Season 12 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars