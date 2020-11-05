Sports ‘n Stuff

Squiggly Monster was revealed to be Bob Saget and he was sent home last night on the Fox weekly singing show, The Masked singer.
Here’s Bob Saget formerly the Squiggly Monster
According to Vince Vaughn, he and Owen Wilson have been in serious talks to do another installment of the 2005 comedy “Wedding Crashers.” The story of two divorce guys who spent their free time crashing wedding receptions for free drinks and to meet chicks.
Houston Texans just signed a backup that is so old he may need to be pushed around in a wheelchair by starter Deshaun Watson. It’s 41 year old journeyman quarterback Josh McCown. McCown played last year for the Eagles and has also played for the Jets, Browns, Buccaneers, Bears, 49ers, Panthers, Dolphins, Raiders, Lions and Cardinals. The Texans are his 12th NFL team.
As we still wait for the final Daniel Craig “Bond” movie to be released, rumors as to who the next 007 will be continue to swirl. One actor who would love to be James Bond is former “Sons of Anarchy” star, Charlie Hunnman. “I would be so flattered and honored to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman,” But my intuition tells me that I shouldn’t be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list.”
Even though Election night TV ratings were low, liquor sales were high. In fact, as the nation watched the Election results unfold Tuesday night, According to Google Trends searches for the phrase “liquor stores near me” spiked to an all-time high, with the most traced to Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, and Georgia. With election results not yet official, no telling if those folks are still drinking.
It looks like Christmas may come early for NBA fans this year.
That’s because the NBA’s Board of Governors and Players Association are holding separate meetings today that are expected to culminate with an agreement on starting the 2020-2021 season on December 22nd and playing a reduced 72-game schedule. Sources say everything is progressing toward an agreement on a pre-Christmas start to the season.
If you’ve forgotten, the NBA Draft is set for Wednesday, November 18. The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the clock and scheduled to pick at #5.
ESPN was the place to be for the return of Wednesday night MAC-tion. Last night results in MAC football…
Central Michigan Chippewas took out the Ohio University Bobcats 30-27.
Other scores from the MAC last night were
Western Michigan took out the Zips, 58-13.
Kent State defeated Eastern Michigan, 27-23.
Buffalo over Northern Illinois, 49-30
And Toledo beat up Bowling Green, 38-3
As winter approaches, the last thing on consumers mind is probably air conditioning. Even though some consumers choose to beat the rush of replacing the old with new before the inevitable rush of service calls when the weather changes…..
HOLD ALL TICKETS…
Engineers at Purdue University believe they have new paint that will replace air conditioners
The new “radiative cooling paint” can reportedly keep surfaces up to 18 degrees cooler
It’s like turning any space into a refrigerator without any of the energy costs.
Today is Thursday, November 5, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1946 – Chuck Connors of the Boston Celtics shattered a glass backboard for the first time in an NBA game. And you thought it was Shaq!
1959 – The American Football League was formed.
1981 – Mercury Morris (former Miami Dolphin) was sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking, conspiracy, and possession of cocaine.
1994 – George Foreman, 45, became boxing’s oldest heavyweight champion when he knocked out Michael Moorer in the 10th round of their WBA fight in Las Vegas, NV.
1995 – Warren Moon (Minnesota Vikings) became the 6th player in NFL history to pass for 40,000 career yards. And you thought it was Ray Moon!
Celebrating birthdays today
Art Garfunkel – 79
Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton-68
Bryan Adams – 61
Tatum Oneal – 57
Odell Beckham Jr. – 28