Sports ‘n Stuff

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Last night, the Super Eight performed on “The Masked Singer” Crab was revealed to be… Bobby Brown!
Seashell was unmasked as… Tamera Mowry! She was on “Sister, Sister & is a host on the daytime talk show “The Real.”
“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8pm ET on FOX!
Since the estate of the late Kobe Bryant decided not to renew their deal with Nike, 32 trademark requests have been reportedly filed that seem to show the intent to take the Bryant name further into the worlds of footwear and sports apparel. Names like Mamba, Mamba League, Mambacita, Baby Mambas are among the names in the filings…all of which suggest a major brand launch in the future.
Who’s the Greatest Athlete EVER? Web page YouGov asked over 1,600 panelists to rank the “greatest” in head-to-head matchups between 69 prominent athletes. Here are their findings:
- Muhammad Ali – 78% matchup winning percentage.
- Michael Jordan – 78%
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 73%
- Babe Ruth – 73%
- Jim Thorpe – 72%
- Jackie Robinson – 70%
- Jesse Owens – 70%
- Kobe Bryant – 67%
- Magic Johnson – 66%
- Michael Phelps – 66%
An exhibition fight between Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube personality Logan Paul is tentatively scheduled for June 5, according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.
The two were initially set to fight on Feb. 20 in a bout streamed on the online streaming platform Fanmio, but that fight was postponed. The new fight is set to stream on Showtime pay per view, according to The Athletic.
No location for the fight has been released.
The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 121-105 four nights after losing to Chicago 106-96. Five Cavs players scored in double figures led by Collin Sexton’s game high 30 points. Cleveland is now 21-37 with 14 games to go this season. The NBA Draft lottery is June 22.
ESPN has compiled an entire bracket for the 2022 NCAA tournament. No surprise, Gonzaga will be the overall #1 seed again and The Ohio State Buckeyes are a #12 seed. Which is good news for Buckeye basketball fans. That way they won’t be upset by a #15 seed. Check out the brackets at espn.com
Dodgers Stadium offering ‘fully vaccinated fan section’ for Saturday’s game vs. Padres. For Saturday’s game, the Dodgers are opening what they’re calling a “fully vaccinated fan section.” If Saturday’s test run goes well, the Dodgers will consider adding sections for vaccinated fans at other games. Masks will be required in those sections, as in others, but social distancing will not be. As the Dodgers put it: “Persons seated in these sections will be seated directly next to other parties.” The seats for fully vaccinated fans are in the loge level, in the two sections closest to the visiting bullpen.
The Indians take on the Yankees at home in the first of 4 games tonight, first pitch is at 6:10
Aaron Civale vs. Domingo German. Listen on News Talk 1480 WHBC, pre game at 5:30.
Today is Thursday, April 22, 2021
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1914 – Babe Ruth made his pitching debut with the Baltimore Orioles. Career average was 2.28
1915 – The New York Yankees wore pinstripes and the hat-in-the-ring logo for the first time.
Dan Akroyd & John Belushi as The Blues Brothers made their debut appearance on Saturday Night Live on todays date April 22, 1978,
Celebrating Birthday’s today
Jack Nicholson is 84 (“As Good As It Gets,’ “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Chinatown,” “The Shining,” “The Departed”)