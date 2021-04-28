Sports ‘n Stuff

There’ve been rumors flying about a possible reboot of “Superman,” and the role of the super hero going to Michael B. Jordan. When asked about the possibility of being the first “Black Superman,” Jordan says he considers it “a compliment.” More directly, he says, “I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles. It’s flattering and I appreciate that.”
Antonio Brown’s coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s signed a one-year deal with the Bucs worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1M fully guaranteed, including a $2M signing bonus, per his agent.
On Monday, baseball’s Shohei Ohtani accomplished a feat not seen in nearly a century — taking the mound as his team’s starting pitcher while simultaneously leading the league in home runs. The last man staking a claim to such an effort? Herman “Babe” Ruth, on June 13, 1921. Ohtani is currently tied for the league lead in homers with 7 home runs for Angels.
In Boxing:
Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube star Logan Paul have announced their agreement to fight on June 6 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.
The bout will air on Showtime pay-per-view.
Both fighters will be subject to weight limits for the exhibition. Mayweather must weigh in at no more than 160 pounds, while Paul’s weight cannot exceed 190, sources told The Athletic.
According to Mike Tyson, with Evander Holyfield off the table, he is set for another rematch this fall.
In a recent interview with TMZ, Tyson was asked what his next move will be and he stated a fight with Lennox Lewis is the plan. “I’m gonna fight Lennox Lewis,” Tyson said in Los Angeles.
When asked when the bout will take place, Tyson simply said, “September.”
Conor McGregor is cashing in on his whiskey brand.
The UFC star sold a majority stake of Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits in a long-term deal that’s worth up to $600 million. McGregor will remain heavily involved in Proper Twelve dealings and promotion.
While working a shift as an IHOP hostess, Dayanna Rodas had no idea that she’d turned away greatness. A masked man showed up with his kid asking how long it’d be to get a table. When she said it would be 30 minutes, he left to find someplace else. What she didn’t know is that man was Adam Sandler. When she realized it, she then took to TikTok to tell the world what happened…and beg him to come back. Over seven-million views later, several people commented on how cool it was that Sandler didn’t pull the “do you know who I am” card to force his way into a seat. Maybe next time.
“The Flintstones” is coming back to TV. A sequel series is reportedly in the works at Fox, with Elizabeth Banks set to star and executive produce. “Bedrock” is set 20 years after the original series, finding Fred Flintstone ready to retire and 20-year-old Pebbles embarking on her own career – and Banks will be playing Pebbles.
Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke Tuesday during an online discussion.
The estimated average MLB franchise value is $2.2 billion, led the New York Yankees at $6.75 billion.
Colorado and Miami paid $95 million each to join in 1993, and Arizona and Tampa Bay paid $130 million to join in 1998.
Today is Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Today in Sports History
1930 – The first organized night baseball game was played in Independence, Kansas.
1961 – The NFL chose Canton, Ohio, as the site for the Professional Football Hall of Fame.
1971 – Hank Aaron hit his 600th career home run. Aaron hit 755 dingers in his career.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Golfer John Daly is 55
Penelope Cruz is 47 (“Blow,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “Vanilla Sky,” “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” “Volver”) (FAST FACT: She’s been married to Javier Bardem since 2010
Jessica Alba is 40 (“Dark Angel,” “Sin City,” “Fantastic Four”)