Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
NBC Sports listed their new NFL Post Draft Power Rankings:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- LA Rams
- Cleveland Browns
- Seattle Seahawks
- Indianapolis Colts
- LA Chargers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Mattress Mack Lost over $2million on his Kentucky Derby bet on the 5-2 favorite “Essential Quality.”
Wagering that much money on 1 horse moves the number, effectively making his wager move the betting odds.
Bob Bafferts Medina Spirit 12-1 was the winner of the 147th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Up next in the Triple Crown, The Preakness Stakes, Saturday May 15.
Things are reportedly getting uglier in Green Bay. Insiders say there’s talk of Aaron Rodgers either holding out or retiring if they don’t replace general manager Brian Gutekunst.
In New York, Lisa Wilson the mother of rookie Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, became a trending topic on Twitter during the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft. A self-described “fitness fanatic” and “intuitive cook,” Lisa boasts nearly 10,000 followers on her instagram account. Meanwhile in Cleveland, someone dressed as Randy “Macho Man” Savage stole the spotlight from 2nd round pick Jeremiah Owusu Koromoah (JOK) from Notre Dame.
Speaking of the “Macho Man” episode 3 on “Biography” premiered last night on A&E. The former professional wrestler was the latest featured in an 8 part documentary series shown Sunday Nights’ at 8pm. So far, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper & the “Macho Man” have been featured. Next up, Booker T.
24/7 Tempo just came out with a list revealing America’s Favorite Sandwich.
Americans Top 10 Favorite Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese
- Grilled Chicken
- Turkey
- Roast Beef
- Ham
- BLT
- Club
- Bacon
- Peanut Butter & Jelly
- Pulled Pork
Former 4 star WR recruit at Ohio State Jameson Williamns will transfer to Alabama. As a starter last season, Jameson Williams was expected to lose playing time due to the emergence and further development of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but he’ll maybe get a chance to slot into Alabama’s starting lineup with the departure of both Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.
There’s a new lunar phase occurring and on the night of May 4th (that’s Tuesday),Taco Bell is declaring a “Taco Moon” because the shape of the moon that night will actually resemble a taco!
In selected markets, between 8-11:59pm you can head to your nearest Taco Bell or online and get a FREE Crunchy Taco.
The company has 7,000 restaurants here in the U.S. alone and with 10-thousand locations across the globe, this promotion is expected to set the record for the most tacos ever given away in a single day. Not ure if we live in one of the”selected markets,” but it’s worth a try!
Today is Monday, May 3, 2021
Today in Sports History
1969 – U.S. President Nixon attended the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. It was the first time a sitting U.S. president attended the race.
Your winner that day, “Majestic Prince.”
Celebrity Birthdays today
- Eric Church is 44
- Christopher Cross is 70
- Frankie Valli is 87
Happy Belated Birthday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned 49 yesterday