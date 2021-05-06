Sports ‘n Stuff!

Website Thrillest has ranked the best fast food restaurants
The Fasties,” their fast food awards that recognize true greatness in convenience food. Here’s how the second annual “Fasties” played out: of the restaurants in our area:
- Best Breakfast – Chick-fil-A
- Best Chicken Nuggets – Chick-fil-A
- Best Onion Rings – Sonic
- Best Fish Sandwich – Popeye’s Cajun Flounder Sandwich
- Best Bacon Cheeseburger – Burger King’s Bacon King
- Best Plant-Based Menu Item – Quiznos Plant-Based Corned Beef
- Best Soft Serve Ice Cream – Sonic
- Best New Menu Item – Wendy’s Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant
- Chain of the Year – Wendy’s
- Lifetime Achievement Award – White Castle
- Best Fast-Casual Fries – Five Guys
Circle K is the latest chain store to get into the loyalty reward subscription business. They’ve launched what they’re calling the “Sip & Save” program. For $5.99 a month, subscribers can pop into one of their stores every day and grab the “tea, coffee, Froster slushy, or Polar Pop fountain drink of their choice.” Over the past 90 days, 100 of their stores have been testing out the program and seeing more repeat business as a result.
Aaron Rodgers is so adamant about not returning to Green Bay that he reportedly told prospective Packers free agents, last week… “before you make any decision, I’m probably not gonna be here,” according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. “At least no one is talking about Deshaun Watson anymore.
Auction house Christie’s announced a bottle of French wine that spent more than a year aging on the International Space Station is expected to sell for around $1 million.
Christie’s said the bottle of Petrus 2000 was one of a dozen bottles of wine that were launched into orbit in 2019 and spent nearly 440 days in space before being brought back to earth.
Financial documents show that Madison Square Garden Sports, owners of the NBA’s New York Knicks and the NHL’s New York Rangers, saw an $85 million decline in revenue during the quarter ending March 31.
The main contributors to the revenue shortage were massive declines in ticket, concession and merchandise sales, Sportico reported Wednesday.
MSG Sports showed that it took in $267.6 million in the first three months of 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was arriving.
A company announced it is seeking “nap reviewers” to get paid $1,500 each to take daily naps for 30 days and document the experience.
EachNight.com, which offers comparisons of mattresses, bedding and other items, said it is researching the “pros and cons of napping” and is seeking a team of “nap reviewers” to document their mid-day rests.
A Quebec man broke a Guinness World Record by playing an online video game for 44 hours, 44 minutes and 44 seconds. He would’ve made it to 45 hours but his mom made him come out of the basement for dinner!
Today is Thursday, May 6, 2021
Today in Sports History
1915 – Babe Ruth hit his first major league home run while playing for the Boston Red Sox. The game was also his pitching debut. Ruth went on to hit 714 dingers in his career.
1997 – Rick Pitino became the head coach of the Boston Celtics. He was there until 2001.
Celebrity birthdays today
Bob Seger is 76
George Clooney is 60 (“ER,”“Gravity,” “O, Brother Where Art Thou,” “The Perfect Storm,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Syriana,” “The Descendants”) (FAST FACT: Among his 98 award wins, he won two Oscars, three Golden Globes)