Sports ‘n Stuff

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Over the weekend, A 1-of-1 autographed Tom Brady Super Bowl 38 card…decorated with over two dozen genuine diamonds was discovered by a dude who spent six-thousand bucks on a Panini America card box, with the agreement to split the value of whatever was in it between 32 people who bought into the box for $160 each. They have yet to decide if they’ll keep the card or sell it, but experts say the value of the card, right now, could be as high as $250K.
In a recent interview, Conor McGregor has decided to name his new pub, The Black Forge Inn and says it’s a must visit for everyone who visits Ireland. Now his focus is on his rubber match with Dustin Poirier on July 10. The two are set to fight for a third time when they meet in a lightweight bout at UFC 264 on July 10, with each man having scored a victory in the series. It was McGregor who struck first blood, defeating Poirier seven years ago atUFC 178 by first-round TKO. In their rematch at 155 pounds this past January, it was Poirier who closed out UFC 257 with a second-round TKO of McGregor.
Cleveland Cavs Assistant Lindsay Gottlieb, Who Led California To NCAA Final Four, Named USC Women’s Basketball Head Coach
Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ MLB Power Rankings for this week:
1. Boston Red Sox (+2)
- Boston owns MLB’s best record at 22-13, a year after it went 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened season.
2. San Francisco Giants (+5)
- Buster Posey is batting .400 (30-for-75) this season.
T-3. St. Louis Cardinals (+7)
- The Cards are 13-4 since April 23 when they began their current 17-day stretch without a scheduled off day.
T-3. Oakland Athletics (+2)
- After starting the season 0-6, Oakland has an MLB-best 21-9 record since April 7.
5. Los Angeles Dodgers (-4)
- Trevor Bauer on the Dodgers’ recent slide that has them 18-17: “I’m pissed personally. I don’t like losing. I want to win.”
6. Chicago White Sox (+2)
- La Russa-Pujols reunion? “There is no fit here, unfortunately,” says the manager.
7. San Diego Padres (-3)
- Offense has wildly underperformed expectations this season (.233 batting average).
8. Milwaukee Brewers (-7)
- Josh Hader became the fastest to 400 career strikeouts in MLB history (234 ⅔ IP).
9. Toronto Blue Jays (+2)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reached base safely an MLB-high 63 times.
10. Cleveland (+4)
- Cleveland has been no-hit twice this season.
Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport.
Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses.
Bob Baffert has been banned from entering horses at Churchill Downs after Medina Spirit, his record seventh Kentucky Derby champion, failed a postrace drug test. Here’s a look at the past Derby champions trained by Baffert.
|
|YEAR
|Silver Charm
|1997
|Real Quiet
|1998
|War Emblem
|2002
|American Pharoah (triple crown winner)
|2015
|Justify
|2018
|Authentic
|2020
|Medina Spirit
|2021
Mondoshop.com is releasing a “Cobra Kai” Soundtrack. It includes a “Johnny Lawrence” approved cassette tape. Available at their website, Wednesday, May 12 for $50.
Jason Statham’s “Wrath Of Man” lead at the box office this past weekend. The heist thriller made $8.1-million for its debut. While ”Godzilla vs Kong” is on its way to hitting the $100-million mark domestically.
Statham is arguably the new Liam Neeson.
Today is Monday, May 10, 2021
Today in Sports & Pop culture History
1969 – The National and American Football Leagues announced their plans to merge for the 1970-71 season.
1974 – Eric Clapton recorded “I Shot the Sheriff.” Marley’s version came out in ’73. Eric Clapton’s version was a #1 hit in the US, the only #1 of his career. Clapton’s recording gave Marley a big boost, as it exposed him to a rock audience.
1985 – The Go-Go’s announced their breakup.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Kenan Thompson is 43 (“Kenan & Kel,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Kenan”) (FAST FACT: He is the longest-tenured cast member in “SNL’s” history)
Lead Singer of U2, Bono is 61 (born Paul David Hewson)