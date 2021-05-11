Sports ‘n Stuff

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were kicking it in Montana last week.. This comes after they were seen in Los Angeles the week before. To review, Ben and Jen were engaged in 2002, and broke up in 2004. If this Is this the beginning of Bennifer 2.0, it could spell doom for Jose Conseco.
Dover International Speedway will host walk-up Covid Vaccinations Saturday and Sunday as the track hosts the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series. This weeks’ NASCAR Power Rankings
- Martin Truex Jr.
- William Byron
- Denny Hamlin
- Ryan Blaney
- Kyle Larson
- Kyle Busch
- Kevin Harvick
- Joey Logano
- Brad Keselowski
- Chris Buescher
Tim Tebow’s likely return to the NFL has ignited a new controversy after angry fans voiced frustration that Tebow is receiving another shot in the big leagues while Colin Kaepernick remains sidelined. Tebow, 33, also will reunite with coach Urban Meyer. The pair won two college football national championships while at Florida in 2006 and 2008. Tebow, of course, is not guaranteed a starting spot, nor is he guaranteed a spot on the Jaguar’s 53-man regular season roster. Tebow will have to earn his spot on the team during training camp and preseason games.
Tristan Thompson didn’t let a cheating scandal keep him from paying tribute to Khloé Kardashian. He posted a photo of her with their daughter, True, in his IG Story and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day [Khloé] I love you.” She didn’t re-share the tagged image on her account. Instead, she posted pictures of the flowers she got from her friends and family.
Sports books are seeing heavy action on the Cleveland Browns to win it all. Ever since the NFL Draft, where most experts say Cleveland knocked it out of the park, bets have been pouring in saying they’ll win the Super Bowl. In fact, now the Browns are third behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers when it comes to total money taken in. So, if the Browns do end up winning it all, it’s going to cost the sports books a fortune, as the odds of them winning started at around 20-1 and have since fallen to 16-1 since the Draft.
“Have you ever wondered how far you can drive when your cars’ fuel warning light comes on?” Now there’s a list of the top 50 cars in America and how long they’ll drive before you run out of fuel top ten listed here. For the complete list, head over to yourmechanic.com
- Chevy Silverado – 25 miles
- Ford Fusion – 35-80 miles
- Ford F150 – 35-80 miles
- Honda Accord – 70-93 miles
- Honda CR-V – 62-78 miles
- Honda Civic – 59-80 miles
- Nissan Altima – 81-114 miles
- Ram 1500 – 63-87 miles
- Toyota Camry – 65-91 miles
- Toyota Corolla – 60-84 miles
While the Green Bay Packers are “actively working” to find a solution to their Aaron Rodgers dilemma, the trade rumor mill keeps on swirling. A team that’s reportedly piqued the interest of Rodgers is the Denver Broncos. That move would get Rodgers closer to his California home, and he’s reportedly intrigued because they’re clearly in “team-building mode” and “they have weapons.” Plus, as Rich Eisen reports it would give Rodgers a chance to beat Patrick Mahomes. Insiders say it’s “60/40” as to whether a Packers/Broncos deal could happen.
Cops are on the lookout for a man who stole around $12K-worth of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia that had been donated for use at a Cancer Benefit The memorabilia includes a 1957 Les Paul that was signed by the late Butch Trucks, Gregg Allman, Brian Howe, and others, along with other guitars and keepsakes that are “irreplaceable.” Skynyrd is scheduled to perform in Canton along with Co-headliner Brad Paisley at the Hall of Fame Concert for Legends Monday August 9th at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. For ticket info, head over to profootballhof.com.
Today is Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Today in Sports History
1946 – Boston Braves Field hosted its first night game. The Giants beat the Braves 5-1.
1977 – Ted Turner managed an Atlanta Braves game.
2015 – The NFL announced that Tom Brady (New England Patiots) would be suspended without pay for the first four regular season games of the 2015-16 season. The supsension was for violation the NFL policy on the integrity of the game for his knowledge of under-inflated footballs after being checked by officials. It was also announced that the New England Patriots would be fined $1 million and would forfeit a 2016 first-round draft and a 2017 fourth-round selection in the NFL Draft.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Original MTV VJ Martha Quinn – 62
Cam Newton is 32 QB of the Patriots
Matt Leinart is 38 former Heisman trophy winner at USC played 7 seasons in the NFL.