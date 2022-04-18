Sports ‘n Stuff 4/18/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
in Livonia, Michigan, a child brought a bottle of Jose Cuervo ready-to-drink margaritas to class last week and enjoyed it during snack time with “multiple students.” After “four or five sips” of what they thought was juice, the kids who partook reportedly felt “woozy, and a little dizzy.” And worse? The kid who brought Jose to school knew exactly what it was and brought it anyway.
The battle for NFL quarterback supremacy is headed to the links.
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are set to take part in the latest iteration of The Match, which will take place Wednesday, June 1 on TNT.
The Wynn Las Vegas golf course will be hosting for the second consecutive event. The Match has raised $33 million for various charities and organizations and donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America since launching in 2018.
An at work birthday party was thrown for a man who works in a lab in Kentucky. The man suffers from panic attacks. For him, “being the center of attention” was a trigger for such an attack. The party set him off so he went to his car to calm down. The company fired him over what they saw as an over-reaction. He sued and won $450K!
No wonder we don’t throw parties here!
There was some drama on Saturday in Memphis, that had nothing to do with game one of the Timberwolves/Grizzlies playoff series. During the game, an unnamed woman chained herself to the stanchion that supports one of the baskets…and then threw confetti on to the court. she was eventually unchained and forcibly removed from the premises. Reportedly, the lady was unhappy about the how chickens were being treated on a farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, as she was wearing a shirt wearing a shirt reading: “Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive.”
The Seattle Kraken have added two minority investors in former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch and Seattle-born rapper Macklemore.
Terms of the investment, which was announced Monday, were not disclosed. Forbes most recently valued the Kraken at an estimated $875 million.
Ex-NFL player Andre Rison, who is accused of violating his probation in a child support case, says he will turn himself in after a judge in Michigan signed an arrest warrant for him. The warrant signed by a federal judge says Rison recently tested positive for marijuana and failed to keep up with minimum support payments. Rison said he has used marijuana candy to deal with post-NFL injuries.
Today is Tax Day. On average, Americans spend 13 hours and $240 completing their personal taxes. And as of two weeks ago, only 71% of people had filed.
Here are some facts and stats about Tax Day in America:
1. Americans spend 6.1 billion hours doing taxes each year. The average person spends 13 hours and $240 completing their personal taxes.
2. 90% of tax returns are filed electronically these days . . . and 57% of people prepared and e-filed their OWN tax returns.
3. How many people wait until the last minute? As of April 1st, 71% of Americans had filed their taxes. 18% still had to do it, and 11% said they didn’t have to file.
62% say they like to get it over with as soon as they get their W-2s. Another 27% say they hire someone to do their taxes for them . . .
But 6% procrastinate until the NIGHT BEFORE they’re due, and 2% file for an extension the DAY they’re due.
Here’s a random question: If you bumped into your favorite celebrity on the street, would you rather take a selfie with them, or get their autograph?
Over 5,000 Americans were polled and apparently autographs ARE still a thing.
20% of us would want an autograph . . . 42% would rather take a selfie . . . and 27% said they wouldn’t ask for either of them. (The remaining 11% said “not sure.”)
Men were more likely to say autograph, maybe because they were picturing an athlete. And women were more likely to say selfie.
Also, the older we get, the less likely we are to give a crap. Only 12% of people under 30 said they wouldn’t want either . . . compared to 43% of people over 65.
The Cavaliers were eliminated from the Play-in tournament Friday night.
First Round NBA Play off winners were:
Saturday:
Jazz beat the Cavs 99-93
Minnesota over Memphis 13-117
76ers blew out Toronto 131-111
Warriors took down the Nuggets 123-107
Yesterday:
Heat beat the Hawks 115-91
Bucks held on to beat the Bulls 93-86
Suns over the Pelicans110-99
And the playoff game of the year so far
Boston with a buzzer beater over the Nets 115-114
3 Cleveland Cavalier players have been nominated for post season awards
Darius Garland – Most improved player
Kevin Love – 6th man of the year
Evan Mobley – Rookie of the year
JB Bickerstaff did not make the list for Coach of the Year.
Determined by media vote
Tonight’s playoff schedule
|Game
|Time (ET)
|National TV
|Raptors vs. 76ers
|7:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Jazz vs. Mavericks
|8:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|Nuggets vs. Warriors
|10 p.m.
|TNT
Today is Monday April 18,
Today in Sports and Pop Culture history:
99 years ago – In 1923, the first game was played at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-to-1. Babe Ruth hit the stadium’s first home run and two men were arrested for scalping. One tried to sell his $1.10 ticket for $1.25. The other wanted $1.50.
April 17 1963
In news that stuns the NFL, Commissioner Pete Rozelle suspends All-Pros Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers and Alex Karras for betting on NFL games. Hornung, who was the NFL MVP in 1961, was accused of betting $500 on NFL games from 1959-to 1961, while Karras admitted to making17 several bets of $50 or $100. Both suspensions lasted one year as they were reinstated in 1964.
Paul Hornung would be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986. Alex Karras would retire after the 1970 season and go on to a long career in broadcasting and acting. Karras was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.
27 years ago – In 1995, Joe Montana retired from professional football.
20 years ago – In 2002, Robert Blake was arrested for the murder of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley. He was acquitted in March of 2005, but owes Bakley’s family $30 MILLION, after being found liable for her death in a civil suit. Blake a former “Little Rascal & T.V’s Barretta” is 88 years old.
Nine years ago – In 2013, Rush, Heart, Randy Newman, Public Enemy, Donna Summer, and Quincy Jones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Rick Moranis is 69 (“Ghostbusters,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Spaceballs,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “My Blue Heaven”)
Eric Roberts is 66 (“Star 80,” “Runaway Train,” “Less than Perfect,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Saved by the Light,” “Suits”) (FAST FACTS: Yes, he’s the brother of Julia Roberts and he’s dad to “American Horror Story’s” Emma Roberts)
Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 59 (FAST FACT: He was once a staff writer on the hit Fox TV animated series, “The Simpsons”)