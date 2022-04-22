Sports ‘n Stuff 4/22/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Pixar has released the first full length trailer for the upcoming “Lightyear.” Buzz Lightyear, who is no longer voiced by Tim Allen but instead Chris Evans, is taken to the future.
A popular Zamboni driver for the Detroit Red Wings was fired for urinating in a drain. He had been with the team for 51 years. His lawyer said he has a health condition that causes him to frequently urinate. Apparently he couldn’t get to a restroom so he urinated in a drain that carries ice runoff from the Zamboni machines at Little Caesars Arena. Someone saw him and apparently reported it in February.
TruGreen has come out with their report of the Buggiest Cities in the U.S., revealing the areas most impacted by mosquitoes, fleas and ticks.
Top 10 Buggiest Cities in the U.S.
- Dallas-Fort Worth, TX
- New York, NY
- San Antonio, TX
- Chicago, IL
- Boston, MA
- Detroit, MI
- Washington, DC
- Houston, TX
- Atlanta, GA
- Los Angeles, CA
Columbus, Ohio was #14 and Cincinnati came it at #20
The Pro Football Hall Of Fame’s Board Of Trustees has approved changes to the selection process bylaws.
The revisions open the door for election of up to three from ‘Seniors Category’ for the next three election cycles.
In the past, only one player who no longer was in the modern-era category could be voted into the shrine annually. But for the 2023-2025 classes, a maximum of three per year could be chosen by the selection committee. A deep backlog of senior candidates — players whose careers ended more than 25 years ago — led to the revision.
AZIZ ANSARI, SETH ROGEN, and BILL MURRAY were teaming up for a movie called “Being Mortal” . . . which Aziz was also directing. It sounded too good to be true, and apparently it was.
The production was suspended indefinitely on Monday, because someone accused Murray of inappropriate behavior.
There’s no word what he did, but Aziz and Seth reportedly had nothing to do with it. The production company is looking into it, and there’s no word yet if filming will resume, or if Murray will be part of the movie going forward.
Members of the Los Angeles Lakers family are not pleased with HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The series has drawn the ire of a few big names, including former players Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Jerry West, who brought the franchise championships as both a player and general manager has become the latest to speak out on the production. And he’s so upset that he’s gotten his lawyers involved. asked for a retraction and apology for the manner in which the program has portrayed him. His legal team sent a letter (obtained by ESPN) to HBO and series producer Adam McKay, in which the hall of famer referred to the depiction as “a baseless and malicious assault” on his character. The lawyers also assert that the TV show “falsely and cruelly portrays Mr. West as an out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic,” which they say is not consistent with the former point guard’s personality.
The Heavyweight Champion of the World….Tyson Fury is heading into the last fight of his storied career a few pounds lighter than usual.
The reigning, undefeated WBC champion weighed in at 264 pounds Friday for his main event title bout against No. 1 contender Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs). Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) and Whyte meet Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London in what is expected to be the final fight of Fury’s career.
Apple TV+ has released The Magic Johnson documentary “They Call Me Magic”, which includes interviews with Barack Obama, Larry Bird, and Pat Riley.
NBA Playoff action tonight:
7:00pm – Miami (-1.5) @ Atlanta (Miami leads series 2-0)
8:30pm ET – Milwaukee (-1.5) @ Chicago (series tied 1-1)
9:30pm ET – Phoenix (-1.5) @ New Orleans (series tied 1-1)
The first place Cleveland Guardians start a 10 game road trip in New York tonight taking on the Yankees.
Today is Friday, April 22
Today in sports and pop culture history:
56 years ago – In 1966, “Wild Thing” by the British band The Troggs, was released in the U.S. The theme song of the rebellious pitcher Charlie Sheen played in the “Major League”
44 years ago – In 1978, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd first appeared as The Blues Brothers on “Saturday Night Live”.
18 years ago – In 2004, Pat Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan. He’s the NFL player who enlisted in the Army because of September 11th.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Jack Nicholson turns 85 today.
Machine Gun Kelly turns 32 today.
Peter Frampton is 72
Tomorrow, Wrestler (and sometime actor) John Cena is 45 (FAST FACTS: Nicknamed Doctor of Thuganomics, he won over 10 world championships and broke the record with his 11 WWE championship)