Sports ‘n Stuff 4/25/22

A gas station in Tennessee had their pricing a decimal off. So instead of $4.49 per gallon, it was $0.449. A customer filled up his tank, and was only charged a TOTAL of $5.64.
The customer, Henry DeHart, said he went inside and alerted the owner . . . and he said the guy was “on the verge of tears,” because the price had been set like that for FIVE HOURS and no one told him. More decimal mishaps to follow.
According to a post on Reddit, someone literally pooped their pants while riding the “Iron Gwazi” rollercoaster at Busch Gardens last Thursday. They say the workers used “seven different spray chemicals” to clean it.
Someone on the thread joked, “Iron Gwazi is my #1, but apparently it’s somebody else’s #2.”
A jockey in New Zealand just got banned from racing for three years after she AND her racehorse both tested positive for meth.
Which reminds us, the Kentucky Derby is only a week and a half away. There is no reigning champion because Medina Spirit was DQ’d and actually died this past year.
With this Christmas being on a Sunday, and Sunday being a day devoted to football, NFL sources say Christmas will be filled with an NFL triple-bill…much like you get on Thanksgiving…but hopefully without the Lions and Cowboys. The NBA can’t be too thrilled with this news, but it’s a safe bet the NFL doesn’t really care either way.
Another decimal mistake. On Twitter, a man calling himself “Buffalo Bob Z” says he meant to place a $2.50 bet on the Buffalo Sabres beating the New Jersey Devils, and Kyle Okposo scoring the game’s first goal. Bob accidently made that bet for $250. It’s a good thing, though because both bets came through, and that wagered ended cashing out at $10K.
There is now fallout from the viral video in which a junior college pitcher ran at, and flat-out leveled, a taunting baserunner during his home run trot.
- The pitcher could be facing expulsion from school, but he was only suspended four games.
- The runner has been suspended two games.
- “All team members in the bullpen or dugout” and “any assistant coaches” who stepped out onto the field will also get two-game suspensions.
- If North Central is unable to field a team because of the suspensions, they’ll have to forfeit the game.
Top 10 movies At the Box Office this weekend:
- “The Bad Guys” – $24M
- “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” – $15.2M
- “Fantastic Beasts…Dumbledore” – $14M
- “The Northman” – $12M
- “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” – $7.1M
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – $5.4M
- “The Lost City” – $4.375M
- “Father Stu” – $3.3M
- “Morbius” – $2.25M
- “Ambulance” – $1.8M
Yesterday At Tallledega motor speedway:
Ross Chastain wins the Geico 500
Followed by Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top 5.
Cole Custer finished 29th.
Today is Monday, April 25, 2022
Today in Sports History:
1901 – The American League debuted at the Chicago Cricket Club. Chicago defeated Cleveland 8-2.
1956 – Rocky (Brockton Blockbuster) Marciano retired as the undefeated heavyweight champion of the world. He had 43 knockouts and 3 decisions to his credit.
1974 – Tampa Bay was awarded the NFL’s 27th franchise.
Mic Drop Birthday of the Day:
Al Pacino is 82 – In a “Playboy” magazine article, he claimed he once got fired as an usher at a movie theater for admiring himself in the mirror while walking down the stairs.