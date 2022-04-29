Sports ‘n Stuff 4/29/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series takes us to Dover for the DuraMAX Drydene 400. This season, we’ve seen eight different winners in ten races, with points leader William Byron and Ross Chastain taking two victories. The favorites on Sunday breakdown like this…
- >>> (BEST BET) Kyle Larson: +450 <<<
- William Byron/Chase Elliot: +900
- Alex Bowman: +1,000
- Kevin Harvick/Ryan Blaney/Denny Hamlin/Joey Logano/Martin Truex Jr.: +1,200
- Kyle Busch: +1,400
- Tyler Reddick/Ross Chastain: +1,600
In a new study, researchers found that the PERFECT amount of sleep for adults between the ages of 38 and 73 is SEVEN hours. That’s the right amount to “maintain strong cognitive performance and mental health.”
LIVE NATION is selling $25 concert tickets from May 4th to the 10th. There are over 3,700 shows to choose from, like Aerosmith, Backstreet Boys, or even Tim McGraw.
A man in Brazil named Walter Orthmann turned 100 years old this month. And he recently set a new world record for longest career at the same company.
He’s worked at the same textile business for over 84 YEARS. He started in the mailroom in 1938 at 15 . . . got promoted to sales . . . and now he’s sales manager.
At least he got promoted.
May 1st is Sunday…Here are a few things to look forward to in May:
Holidays: The big ones are Cinco de Mayo . . . Mother’s Day next Sunday . . . and Memorial Day on the 30th. There’s also “Star Wars” Day on May the 4th . . . No Pants Day on the 6th . . . National Eat What You Want Day on the 11th . . . National Mimosa Day on May 16th . . . and National Hamburger Day on the 28th.
Lots of sports, including the NBA and NHL playoffs, the Kentucky Derby, and the Indy 500.
And the summer blockbuster season kicks off with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Top Gun: Maverick”.
JAMES CORDEN is leaving “The Late Late Show” after one more year. Last night he said, quote, “I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way . . . And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”
TNT Inside the NBA has done it again. Charles Barkley on Rudy Gobert’s pet Bees. you can see the video on twitter @TheJTurk
NBA Playoffs last night:
Philly closed out Toronto 132-97 and will now face the Miami Heat in the Conference Semi Finals, Monday
The Suns knocked out the Pelicans and move on to take on the Mavericks on Monday
Dallas sent Utah packing winning their series 4-2 with a 98-96 win last night.
Game 6 tonight for the Memphis Grizzlies and Timberwolves in Minnesota. The Grizz lead the series 3-2. Tip off at 9pm on ESPN
The Guardians have dropped 7 straight the good news is, there are only 3 games left on this road trip.
They’ll try to salvage a win tonight in Oakland. Adam Civale goes for the G’s at 9:40
Cleveland has slipped to4th place in the AL Central at 7-12
Oakland is also in fourth in the AL West at 10-9
Today is Friday April 29
Today in sports and pop culture history
61 years ago – In 1961, ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” showed the “thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” for the very first time.
42 years ago – In 1980, legendary director Alfred Hitchcock died at age 80.
36 years ago – In 1986, Roger Clemens became the first pitcher to strike out 20 batters in a single game. It was in a Red Sox home game against the Mariners.
33 years ago – In 1989, Jon Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley, at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. They’re still together today.
Four years ago – In 2018, “The Simpsons” passed “Gunsmoke” for the highest episode count of any show on TV. “Gunsmoke” had 635 episodes over its 20-year run. “The Simpsons” are now up to 724 episodes, and counting.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday of the Day
Jerry Seinfeld is 68