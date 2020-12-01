Sports ‘n Stuff

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) waves to fans after their 49-38 win against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison could miss the rest of the regular season with a shoulder injury he suffered Sunday, a source told ESPN.
Harrison is expected to be out four to six weeks, though there’s hope he could return before the playoffs, should the 8-3 Browns advance to the postseason.
The Browns claimed safety Tedric Thompson from the Kansas City Chiefs off waivers today. Thompson has 16 career starts since entering the league in 2017.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Cleveland is also unlikely to get Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward back for this weekend’s game at the Tennessee Titans. Ward missed Sunday’s game with a calf injury. Myles Garret has been taken off the reserve/covid list and will rejoin the team this week.
The Browns have moved up to #12 on ESPN’s power rankings
- Steelers
- Chiefs
- Saints
- Packers
- Bills
- Seahawks
- Titans
- Buccaneers
- Colts
- Rams
- Ravens
- Browns
Oprah has just come out with her list of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020, which gives suggestions for holiday shopping lists. The list includes, “The Mirror” a $1,500 mirror that streams unlimited live and on-demand exercise classes & Peach Butta Cobbler Pie. A made-to-order peach pie from Lush Yummies Pie Co, based in Detroit, Michigan. So basically, you’d have to have Oprah’s money to be able to eat the pies and then work them off!
The on again, off again Ravens/Steelers game is scheduled to kick off at 3:40 p.m. ET tomorrow and becomes the first game of the NFL season to get postponed three times. The game is kicking off at 3:40 p.m. because NBC, which is broadcasting the game, wanted to honor its commitment to broadcast the 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony tomorrow night.
A comedian from New York is catching a lot of heat after posting a Tik Tok video. The video shows the man grilling steaks in an airplane bathroom. He apparently grilled them over a fire he started in the toilet of what looked like a Delta aircraft bathroom. The sign says No Smoking, Not No Grilling!
The weekly Men’s NCAA Ap top 25 Basketball poll is out
First-place votes in parentheses:
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS
|1. Gonzaga (57)
|2-0
|1
|2. Baylor (6)
|2-0
|2
|3. Iowa
|2-0
|5
|4. Wisconsin
|2-0
|7
|5. Illinois
|3-0
|8
|6. Duke
|1-0
|9
|7. Kansas
|1-1
|6
|8. Michigan State
|2-0
|13
|9. Creighton
|1-0
|11
|10. Houston
|3-0
|17
|11. West Virginia
|3-0
|15
|12. Villanova
|2-1
|3
|13. Tennessee
|0-0
|12
|14. North Carolina
|1-0
|16
|15. Virginia
|1-1
|4
|16. Virginia Tech
|3-0
|–
|17. Texas
|1-0
|19
|17. Texas Tech
|2-1
|14
|19. Richmond
|2-0
|–
|20. Kentucky
|1-1
|10
|21. Oregon
|0-0
|20
|22. Florida State
|0-0
|21
|23. Ohio State
|2-0
|23
|24. Rutgers
|3-0
|24
|25. Arizona State
|2-1
|18
The owner of a tequila bar in England is attempting to register his establishment as a religion In the hopes of being deemed an essential business during the pandemic. The owner tweeting, “With places of worship allowed to open in all tiers we thought f— it lets start a religion!” reads the caption of that post. “Can’t be that hard can it! ‘The Church of the 400 Rabbits’ launching as soon as we get the green light!” Now that’s thinking outside the box!
Michael Jordan has donated $2 million of earnings from his docuseries “The Last Dance.” The money went to local food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago. Jordan reportedly made $3 million to $4 million for his participation in the docuseries. He also recently pledged to donate $100 million to organizations fighting for racial equality.
If you ever wondered how much money TikTok’ers make with their videos? The short answer is…not much. They make two-to-four cents per 1,000 views. So, 500K views would net you a hearty $20. If you’re someone with a staggering number of followers, that might add up, but it certainly ain’t easy. If you want to quit your day job, you’ve got to find a way to incorporate sponsors and merchandise…but just shaking your ass or jumping off stuff isn’t going to cut it.
Today is Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1964 – The Houston Colt .45s changed their name to the Astros.
1967 – Seattle was awarded an American League franchise.
1984 – Doug Flutie won the 50th Heisman Trophy.
|Music History for December 1
|1995 – An auction of Frank Sinatra’s possessions earned him more than $2 million.
1997 – Kenny G set a record when he held a note on his saxophone for 45 mintues and 47 seconds.
In Celebrity birthdays
Bette Midler – 75
Actress Zoe Kravitz is 32 (Yes, her dad is Lenny Kravitz, her mom – Lisa Bonet)
Iconic comedian The late Richard Pryor passed away 2005 woulda been 80 today