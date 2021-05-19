Sports ‘n Stuff

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
US News has released their list of the top vacation destinations for 2021 and 2022 in a variety of categories:
- Best in the USA – Those staying domestic should be looking at the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Maui, and Glacier National Park.
- Best Small Towns in the USA – If you want a cozier vibe, check out Bar Harbor, Telluride, Jackson Hole, Lake Tahoe, and Sedona.
- Cheap American Vacations – If cost is an issue, your best economy will come from visits to Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park, Olympic National Park, St. Augustine, and Sequoia National Park.
Here’s an injury that could have been avoided. Atlanta Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa is going to be out for a couple months after breaking a bone in his hand from punching the bench after coming out of Sunday’s game. The Braves lost to the Brewers 10-9.
ESPN Films has announced a new 6 part documentary series that will profile former Yankees star, Derek Jeter.
The film, currently titled The Captain, is set for a 2022 release. Still no word if Episodes 4-6 will center around his love life. Dude hooked up with Minka Kelly, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson & Mariah Carey just to name a few. In fact, web site Ranker has an entire list.
Reports are out saying that Amazon “could be considering” buying MGM. If a deal went down, insiders say it would cost Amazon somewhere between $7 and $10 billion. Even though that’s chump change to Amazon, it’s still a healthy hunk of cash. They would own the rights to James Bond as well as Chanels like Epix.
It’s Lebron & the Lakers vs. Steph & the Warriors in the NBA Play in Game tonight at 10. It’s not an elimination game but, who are you rooting for?
There have been many possible options mentioned for the Indians’ eventual new name, but one wasn’t really on anyone’s radar at the beginning. Months later, that’s changed.
“Cleveland Municipals” has recently seen a surge of grassroots support on social media and elsewhere, with several accounts and businesses now pushing for the team to choose the moniker. The “Munis” would partly pay homage to the team’s old home, Cleveland Municipal Stadium, and strikes a similar tone as identities such as New York Knickerbockers (“Knicks”) and Metropolitans (“Mets”).
More incentives for the Covid Vaccines. In Vegas, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots this Friday. Anyone who gets a shot will receive: “a Platinum Membership Card, a complementary bottle, free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, tickets to see Sexxy After Dark, and limousine transportation.” That’s a $5K value, for those scoring at home.
Thousands of people want former Arizona State University and former Arizona Cardinals football player Pat Tillman’s number retired league-wide in the National Football League. A Change.org petition was started earlier this month. The organizer has a goal of only 7,500 signatures. Tillman turned down a $3.6 million contract in 2002 with the Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army. In 2004, his unit was ambushed in Afghanistan and he was killed by friendly fire.
Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia has been immortalized in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He is officially the first fan to be honored at the Basketball Hall, having attended and sat courtside at nearly every single Raptors home game since the franchise’s inception in 1995.
Today is Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Today in Sports History
1910 – Cy Young (Cleveland Indians) got his 500th win. Ended his career with 511 victories.
1935 – The National Football League (NFL) adopted an annual college draft to begin in 1936.
Today’s date in music history:
|1958 – Bobby Darin’s single, “Splish Splash,” was released as the first eight-track master recording pressed to a plastic 45-RPM disc.
1979 – Eric Clapton married George Harrison’s ex-wife, Patti Boyd
The late wrestler (and sometime actor) Andre the Giant (1946 – 1993)…he would have been 75 (FAST FACT: Born André René Roussimoff, it was his 7-foot, 5-inch; 525-pound stature that had people regard him as The Eighth Wonder of the World)
Celebrity Birthdays today:
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill is 72 (FAST FACTS: He also appeared in the movie “Back to the Future Part III.)
Pete Townshend is 76 (FAST FACTS: He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.)
