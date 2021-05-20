Sports ‘n Stuff!

With J-Lo & ben afleck rumors heating up , Alex Rodriguez has gone as far as contacting his former fiancé, according to E! News, to let her know that “he’s upset” about the rekindling of “Bennifer.” However, “She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done,” the insider added.
The Boston Red Sox have chimed in on J-Lo reuniting with Ben Affleck after her split from A-Rod. The baseball team has posted a TikTok tribute to the pop star. Alongside footage of her at a Red Sox game, the caption reads, “Miss you, J-Lo.”
A Florida man was arrested over the weekend following a “heated argument” and ensuing fight over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He is accused of hitting an other man multiple times in the face, causing visible injuries and a lot of blood, according to the affidavit. The friend refused to press charges.
Did you know Tom Hanks is related to Abraham Lincoln? It turns out quite a few famous folks are unlikely relatives… and we have the list:
- About Hanks and Lincoln, the former president’s mother’s name is Nancy Hanks!
- Jeff Bezos is country singer George Strait’s first cousin.
- Marisa Tomei is Zoë Kravitz’ godmother.
- Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are sisters-in-law, since the both married members of the band Good Charlotte: brothers Benji and Joel Madden.
- Elton John is Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham’s godfather. Not only that, Eva Longoria is Harper Beckham’s godmother, and Marc Anthony is Cruz Beckham’s godfather!
- President Barack Obama is 10th cousins with fellow President George W. Bush. Plus, Obama is also ninth cousins with Brad Pitt.
- Steven Spielberg is both Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow’s godfather.
- Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are first cousins.
The 103rd PGA Championship tee’d off this morning. Rory McIlroy goes into the tournament as the favorite. It’s the second major tournament of the year at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island South Carolina.
Thompson filed suit against Kimberly Alexander after she reportedly “ran around town telling everyone he’s the father of her son.” Thompson acknowledges they had relations, but has also taken a DNA test & he IS NOT father. Thompson has sued Alexander for $100K. Thompson believes he should get the money because of “loss of reputation, shame, mortification, and hurt feelings.”
An unnamed car thief trie to steal the car of UFC’s Derrick Lewis. Lewis apprehended the would be thief and beat him to a pulp. When authorities did arrive, they reportedly led him away with his head “wrapped in bandaging.”
Another chain is entering the already crowded Chicken Sandwich wars and it’s Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s. Meanwhile, Burger King’s new chicken sandwich is finally arriving on a national scale June 3rd.
When Corey Kluber No Hit the Rangers last night, it marked the 6th No Hit game of the season. The record for No Hit games in a season is 7. Three teams have been No Hit twice so far this season. They are the Indians, The Rangers and The Mariners
The Tribe is off tonight after taking 2 of 3 from the Angels and completing a decent road trip at 3-4. They will host the Twins Friday in the first of a 3 game series at 7:10
NBA action tonight, The Washington Wizards host the Indiana Pacers at 8pm on TNT.
Today is Thursday, May 20, 2021
Today in Sports History
1984 – Roger Clemens got his first victory. Ended his career with 354 victories
2006 – Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants) tied Babe Ruth for second place with his 714th career home run. Ended his career with 762 dingers!
2015 – The NFL announced that extra points would be kicked from the 15-yard line starting with the 2015 season.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Cher – 75 (Cherilyn Sarkisian LaPierre)
Bronson Pinchot is 62 (“Perfect Strangers, Beverly Hills Cop”)
Jane Wiedlin is 63 – “The Go-Go’s)
