Sports ‘n Stuff!

Congratulations are in order for Dick Van Dyke, Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, and Midori. They were the recipients of the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors.
Each of honoree was celebrated for his or her lifetime of contributions to American culture. This years’ event was postponed from its usual December date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kennedy Center Honors will air on June 6th on CBS. It’ll also be available to stream on demand on the CBS app and on Paramount Plus.
Late last week, LeBron James made big news after he broke the safety and health protocols of the NBA by attending a party to push his new tequila brand. Since everyone at the party was “tested beforehand,” the NBA decided not to suspend James…making the league a joke to anyone who thought they’d actually enforce the rules to arguably the league’s biggest star. Putting it as bluntly and eloquently as anyone was Charles Barkley, who said there “ain’t no f…ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols.” Barkley went on to say the league doesn’t have the “Balls” to suspend Lebron.
The Atlanta Falcons were reportedly seeking a first-round pick for wide receiver Julio Jones ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. Sports Illustrated reported the Falcons could not find a taker because “the climate in the NFL right now isn’t conducive to getting value for an expensive 32-year-old receiver.”
Jones is due $15.3 million guaranteed for the 2021 season. The Falcons have explored trading the future Hall of Famer because of cap constraints, as they currently have just $357,027 in salary-cap room and cannot sign draft picks until they free up more space.
When Seattle Mariners backup catcher Jose Goday took the field in San Diego Friday, he made history as Major League Baseball’s 20,000th player in 150 years.
The first known professional team was fielded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1869. And Deacon White of the Cleveland Forest Citys recorded the first hit in the history of the National Association of Professional Base Ball Players.
In 2020, the shortened schedule and games played without fans led the 30 teams in the MLB to lose a total of $1.8 billion compared to a profit of $1.5 billion in 2019, according to a Forbes analysis.
Dairy Queen announced its summer Blizzard menu last month:
- Brownie Batter
- Raspberry Fudge Bliss
- Girl Scout Thin Mints
- Nestle Drumstick with Peanuts
- Frosted Animal Cookie
- Cotton Candy Blizzard
DQ is offering 20 lucky customers a DQSweetest Season Pass to try out all of the new flavors – and as a bonus, bacon queso fries or chicken baskets. The winning pass is worth $5,000.
You have to enter the sweepstakes through Facebook or Twitter starting today at 11:59pm hashtags #DQ SweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.
Phil Mickelson is officially the oldest major champion in men’s golf history after the 50-year-old fired a final-round 73 to win the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday.
Today is Monday, May 24, 2021
Today in Sports History
1878 – The first American bicycle race was held in Boston.
1930 – Babe Ruth hit home runs in both games of a double header. Ruth at one time was at one time taken to a hospital between games of a double header for eating 12 hot dogs and 8 sodas.
1962 – The officials of the National Football League ruled that halftime of regular season games would be cut to 15 minutes.
1967 – The AFL granted a franchise to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Celebrating Birthdays today
- Gary Burghoff is 78 (Radar on “M*A*S*H,” “Daniel’s Lot”)
- Tommy Chong is 83 (“Cheech & Chong,” “That 70’s Show”)
- John C. Reilly is 56 (“Casualties of War,” “Chicago,” “Talladega Nights,” “Boogie Nights”)
- Bob Dylan is 80 (Born Robert Zimmerman)