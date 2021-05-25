Sports ‘n Stuff

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Long weekends and hangovers tend to go hand-in-hand. If you know what you’re doing, you can avoid those hangovers. Dr. Jordan Wagner at Dr. ER has five sure-fire tips you can use to get the edge.
- Avoid “congeners” – Congeners are part of a distilling process that can “add deep flavors to dark alcoholic beverages” like whiskey, scotch, and the like. Your odds of a hangover-free experience increase greatly when you opt for vodka, gin, and light rum.
- Hair of the Dog – While there’s no actual “proof,” there’s some “interesting science” that backs treating a hangover with a little more of what got you there in the first place…and weaning yourself down.
- Water – Follow the one-for-one rule. For every drink you down, chase it with a glass of water. It slows the alcohol absorption and fills you up.
- Don’t Smoke – Smokers are behind the eight ball when it comes to hangovers. Studies show those who smoke heavily while drinking tend to have worse hangovers.
- Vitamins – Boosting your vitamin intake can prep your system for the impending booze deluge. Get some vitamin B and zinc into your system can lessen the hangover effects.
As some bonus info, you might want to look into having a light breakfast the morning after consisting of toast and juice. It’ll work a lot better for you than that greasy feast you’re craving.
Wide receiver Antonio Brown has passed his physical and signed his contract with the Bucs.
Brown agreed to a one-year deal to return to Tampa Bay that could be worth up to $6.25 million. He is guaranteed $3.1 million, including a $2 million signing bonus. The agreement came one week after Brown reached a settlement on a civil suit with his former trainer, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.
“F9” hasn’t even hit American theaters yet, and it’s already the number one movie in the world. The latest installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise has racked up over $162-million at foreign box offices – $135-million of that from China alone, becoming the first movie since “Avengers: Endgame” to open with more than $100-million. Overall, it’s raked in more than $6-billion in global ticket sales. The numbers can only go up, since “F9” debuts in the United States on June 25th.
An unnamed Ohio woman had to call her family while in tears after what she says was an encounter with Bigfoot. While in the parking lot of a Bob Evans, she told her stepfather about a creature standing over seven-feet tall that came out from the woods behind the 24-hour gym she frequented. The woman said the beast was “too large” and “too fast” to be human. A report to the Bigfoot Research Organization was made by her stepfather has been found to be “credible” by Bigfoot investigator Matthew Moneymaker, though nothing other than deer tracks were found at the scene.
More gamblers cashed in on Phil Mickelson’s big win over the weekend. One gambler bet $1,000 on Mickelson to win and ended up walking away with $300K. Other wagers saw someone bet $150 and come home with $30K, and a $250 bet score $37,500. When the tournament teed off, Mickelson was going off at 200-1 odds.
Here’s the purse breakdown for PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and the top players who made the cut at Kiawah:
Southwest Airlines says it will offer alcoholic beverages on flights starting this summer. Passengers heading to Hawaii will get the first taste of the rebooted service starting June 24th, with a limited selection. The service will expand to the majority of routes on July 14th. Southwest added that travelers with expired drink tickets from 2020 and 2021 can be used for the rest of the year.
Back in 2013, Skittles replaced the fan favorite lime flavor with green apple. Now, for a limited time, they’re releasing all lime candy packs! It’s available this summer at select retailers and it’s the first time they’ve given us a single flavor in a bag. Skittles teases on social media “BUY THEM OUT AND MARKETING MIGHT BRING THEM BACK FOREVER.”
This week’s NASCAR Power Rankings after COTA
1. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: No. 1) — In the last 10 races, Truex has three wins, four top fives and led 584 laps. Was among those eliminated by crashes because of the conditions at Circuit of the Americas, giving him back-to-back finishes outside the top 10.
2. William Byron (Last week: No. 2) — His 11th-place finish Sunday at COTA snapped his streak of 11 consecutive top-10 finishes.
3 Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 4) — Scored his third consecutive runner-up finish Sunday at COTA. He has one win and four runner-up finishes this season.
4. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 3) — Points leader finished 14th at COTA. He has two top-10s in the last five races after scoring eight top fives in the first nine races.
5. Chase Elliott (Last week: No. 9) — COTA winner scored his fourth consecutive finish of seventh or better.
6. Joey Logano (Last week: No. 7) — Third-place finish last weekend gives him back-to-back top fives. He has six top-five finishes in 14 races.
7. Kevin Harvick (Last week: No. 5) — Eliminated in a crash at COTA. That snapped his streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes.
8. Alex Bowman (Last week: No. 8) — Eighth-place finish gives him back-to-back top-10 finishes for the second time this season.
9. Ryan Blaney (Last week: No. 6) — Car damaged in an incident at COTA and placed 17th. It’s his third finished outside the top 10 in the last four races.
10. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 10) — His 10th-place finish was his third top 10 in the last four races.
In NBA action last night, the Bucks blew out the Heat, 132-98 (lead series 2-0)
Denver did the same hosting Portland 128-109, (series tied at 1 game a piece)
Tonight’s games:
Nets host the Celtics (Nets lead 1-0)
Suns & Lakers (Suns lead 1-0)
Clippers host Mavericks (Dallas leads 1-0)
Today is Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Today in Sports History
1935 – Babe Ruth hit his final homerun, his 714th, and set a record that would stand for 39 years. He hit three home runs in the game.
1935 – Jesse Owens tied the world record for the 100-yard dash. He ran it in 9.4 seconds. He also broke three other world track records. The record was broken by Bob Hayes at 9.1
1997 – Todd and Mel Stottlemyre became the first father and son to win 100 baseball games. Todd played for a number of teams including the Blue Jays, Cardinals and Diamondbacks. Mel played his entire career for the Yankees.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Mike Myers is 58 (“SNL,” “Austin Powers” series, “Shrek,” “Wayne’s World” series, “So I Married An Ax Murderer,” “Shrek” series, “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Gong Show” – as host ‘Tommy Maitland’)